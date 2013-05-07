The Best Mother's Day Gifts For Every Kind Of mum

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, but don’t freak out — there’s still time to get her something more than just a card.



Whether it’s your mother, grandma, step-mum, wife, sister, or daughter, it’s nice to make all the mums in our lives feel special.

Here are our picks for the best Mother’s Day gifts this season for every type of mum, from the cook to the tech-obsessed.

You can jump to a specific category by clicking one of the links below, or click here to flip through the complete list of Mother’s Day gift ideas >

For The mum Who Loves To Relax

For The mum Who Loves Gadgets

For The mum Who Loves To Cook

For The mum Who Loves To Travel

