The Best Mother's Day Gifts For Every Kind Of mum

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, but don’t freak out — there’s still time to get her something more than just a card.
Whether it’s your mother, grandma, step-mum, wife, sister, or daughter, it’s nice to make all the mums in our lives feel special.
Here are our picks for the best Mother’s Day gifts this season for every type of mum, from the cook to the tech-obsessed.
You can jump to a specific category by clicking one of the links below, or click here to flip through the complete list of Mother’s Day gift ideas >
For The mum Who Loves To Relax
For The mum Who Loves To Travel
This 2-piece Lavender Aromatherapy set is crazy relaxing. Linseed keeps the set warm or cold (depending on your preference) so all you need is a microwave or freezer.
Philosophy bath gels can also double as shampoo and shower gel. We recommend Living Grace, a clean scented version with a moisturizing lather.
Diptyque Candles smell heavenly, from the Mimosa to the Feu de Bois scents. They're pretty expensive for candles, so your mum wouldn't think to buy one on her own.
Aveda tea is one of the best teas on the market. It's pricey as tea goes at $17 a box, but it's delicious with a sweet aftertaste that will remind her of a spa day.
You can't go wrong if you get your mum chocolates. Godiva has some custom Mother's Day options, including one that comes with a FEED bag and flavours like mint, macadamia, and caramel.
A super-soft blanket like this Williams-Sonoma version will keep your mum warm, and she'll think about you every time she uses it.
This soft massing foot warmer is simple to use, and will soothe chilly, tired feet — perfect while reading on the couch or watching TV after work.
L.L.Bean Moccasins are classic and cozy. The newest version from the brand have even more cushioning and a better fit.
The Fresh Body Polish gently exfoliates, smells amazing, and lasts forever. It'll make mum feel like she has her own spa at home.
The ultimate present would be to buy your mum a massage coupon or spa gift card. Even something as simple as a pedicure is indulgent and thoughtful!
For the mum who loves the exercise, the Pear Pro Training Intelligence System lets her keep track of her heart rate and calories burned on the go.
This iStick Desktop organiser will keep her work space in check. It has a USB hub, memory card reader, and even a cup holder.
Cement your favourite child status by buying your mum an iPad mini. It's fast, sleek, and easy to carry around wherever you go.
A cute iPhone holder is helpful for the mum always looking for her phone. This Kate Spade version is colourful and affordable.
Give mum the gift of silence with Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones. These have extra cushioning for long-wearing ease.
If your mum likes reading by the beach or pool, get her a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easier to read in the sun, and has an 8-week battery life.
A digital photo frame like the Sylvania will let her display all of her favourite memories. Just program and upload the pictures of your choice.
Taking family pictures will get exponentially easier with an iPhone tripod, like the Studio Neat version. Now mum can be in the picture, too!
For the adventurous tech-lover, buy her a wearable video camera like the MeCam to remember all her adventurers. It can be worn as a pin and shoots 720 pixel video.
If she already has an iPad, consider buying her a keyboard. The ZAGG model is full-sized, thin, and even provides brightness options.
For the mum who loves to grill, get her Cedar Cooking Planks. They'll add more moisture and a cedar-smoked flavour to your meat.
Fresh bacon is where it's at, and that's where The Original Baconkit comes in. Make her a batch, or give her the kit for DIY fun.
This HoverBar will make looking at recipes while cooking that much easier. It can be attached to any surface and adjusts to your eye level.
The Instant Marinator seasons and marinates food in five minutes or less due to its vacuum technology. It'll make dinner prep that much easier.
Cheese on hamburgers is good, but melted cheese inside the patties is even better. mum can add fillings with the Hamburger Press like cheese, bacon, veggies, and peppers.
An Immersion Blender is something every serious cook would use, but wouldn't necessarily buy. Get one for mum to make milkshakes, homemade mayonnaise, and delicious sauces.
Another thing she wouldn't necessarily buy herself would be some unique spices. These all-natural Just Cook Spice Rubs add interesting flavours to any kind of meat.
For family movie nights, Hammacher Schlemmer's Flavored Popcorn Maker is a must. It coats popcorn with liquid or dry seasonings, and the popping chamber becomes a bowl.
If your mum uses an iPad to look up recipes, consider getting her a sleeve to protect her device from spillage like these disposable Chef Sleeves.
Who doesn't like DIY ice cream? This Williams Sonoma model makes two quarts in a single batch in as little as 25 minutes.
A custom photo book will always remind mum of her loving family, no matter how far away they might be. Shutterfly has a number of options to make the perfect book.
Someone who is always on the go needs a pair of athletic shoes. Nike makes a huge variety such as the Air Alvord 10.
Chances are that it will be sunny once in a while. Don't make mum squint. Get her a pair of Ray Bans.
Sometimes it takes too long to do her hair. A hat by Columbia will make her look good and protect her from the sun.
If mum is travelling, give her a small Samsonite wallet that will hold all of the essentials like her passport, credit cards, and cash.
Send her on a relaxing vacation. Nothing is less stressful than staying at a Four Seasons hotel in Hawaii.
Turn a memorable trip into a piece of jewelry she can wear. Jewelry-maker Meshu takes the destinations from a trip and connects them to make a gorgeous necklace.
