The 15 most popular tiny homes you can rent in the US, according to Glamping Hub

With the pandemic ongoing and travel restrictions still in place, Americans are hitting the road in search of socially distanced getaways.

Business Insider teamed with Glamping Hub, an online marketplace for luxury outdoor accommodations, to identify their most popular tiny house rentals in the US.

Glamping Hub defines a tiny house as a living space that has elements of a traditional house, but is small enough to encourage guests to consider “what’s really necessary in life.”

Glamping Hub’s top 15 tiny house rentals range from an A-frame structure near Zion National Park to a cosy, secluded getaway in the Colorado mountains.

Locations near Zion National Park in Utah, Lake Texoma in Texas, and the Catskills in upstate New York are among the most booked.

In ascending order based on number of bookings, here are the most popular tiny house rentals in the US, according to Glamping Hub.

Travellers who book this tiny house in Texas Hill Country near the Colorado River can stare out over the prairie from a wood-paneled sitting room, then take a dip in the shared pool to cool off from the Texas heat.

Location: Spicewood, Texas

Closest major city: 30 minutes from Austin

Nearby attractions: Colorado River, Pace Bend Park, Hamilton Pool Preserve

Maximum number of guests: 6

Tucked away in a Catskills clearing, this tiny house with orange walls and a red roof stands out from the surrounding greenery. It comes with a stone fire pit out front, plus a private garden and multiple greenhouses.

Location: Woodbourne, New York

Closest major city: 2 hours from Manhattan

Nearby attractions:Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts, Catskill Park

Maximum number of guests: 3

*Note: The house is booked until November

Waking up to views of Lake Texoma, one of the largest reservoirs in the US, is a perk of staying in this tiny house near the Texas-Oklahoma border. Flipping burgers on the outdoor grill while watching the sun set isn’t shabby either.

Location: Pottsboro, Texas

Closest major city: 1 hour and 20 minutes from Dallas

Nearby attractions:Mill Creek Resort & Marina, Eisenhower State Park, Hagerman National Wildlife Park

Maximum number of guests: 4

A screened-in porch and plastic lawn flamingoes add to the rural charm of this tiny house on a New Hampshire farm with a river running through it.

Location: Hopkinton, New Hampshire

Closest major city: 15 minutes from Concord

Nearby attractions: Contoocook River, Mount Sunapee, Duston Country Golf Club

Maximum number of guests: 2

Leafy cover makes this wood-paneled tiny house on a farm in upstate New York feel worlds away from Manhattan. Guests can opt to relax in the hammock by the pond, or pay a visit to the farm’s sheep and goats nearby.

Location: Woodridge, New York

Closest major city: 1 hour and 45 min from Manhattan in New York City

Nearby attractions: Silver Lake, Neversink Unique Area, Catskill Park

Maximum number of guests: 3

Though unassuming from the outside, this boxy tiny house in Utah has a bright, minimalistic interior and access to a private, enclosed garden with a barbecue, fire pit, and hammock.

Location: Leeds, Utah

Closest major city: 2 hours from Las Vegas, Nevada

Nearby attractions: Zion National Park, Quail Creek State Park, Silver Reef Museum and Ghost Town, Sand Hollow Reservoir

Maximum number of guests: 5

This A-Frame tiny house in the Utah desert an hour south of Zion National Park has a large skylight over the bed for stargazing plus an outdoor entertaining area with views of the surrounding red rock formations.

Location: Hildale, Utah

Closest major city: 1 hour from Cedar City

Nearby attractions: Zion National Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

Glamping Hub travellers love Lake Texoma. This brightly lit, wood-paneled tiny house near Eisenhower State Park is the second rental in the area to make the top 15.

Location: Pottsboro, Texas

Closest major city: 1 hour and 15 minutes from Dallas

Nearby attractions: Mill Creek Resort & Marina, Eisenhower State Park, Paradise Cove, and Hagerman National Wildlife Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

Surrounded by alfalfa farms, these four tiny houses east of Zion in Utah can be booked singularly or altogether. They sit on an acre of private land that’s also home to free-range chickens and a vegetable garden.

Location: Orderville, Utah

Closest major city: 1 hour from Cedar City

Nearby attractions: Zion National Park, Dixie National Forest,Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Maximum number of guests: 5 guests per house

This Utah desert A-frame foregoes the skylight for a garage-like window that opens to the outside. A canopy bed, raised patio, and dog house painted teal to match the house make this an Instagrammable stay.

Location: Hildale, Utah

Closest major city: 1 hour from Cedar City

Nearby attractions: Zion National Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

There is a peace sign carved on the inside of this tiny house in the woods of Tennessee for a reason. Glass windows on three sides, a wood-burning stove, and plenty of candles make for zen nature retreat.

Location: Smithville, Tennessee

Closest major city: 1 hour and 15 minutes from Nashville

Nearby attractions:Centre Hill Lake, Edgar Evins State Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

The wood-paneling and string lights inside this tiny house near Portland, Oregon, are great, but have nothing on the private open-air shower and Jacuzzi.

Location: Damascus, Oregon

Closest major city: 30 minutes from Portland

Nearby attractions: Oregon Coast, Mount Hood, Columbia River Gorge

Maximum number of guests: 2

This tiny home lined with windows on a farm in the Catskills makes sure guests can still enjoy the outdoors while curling up inside on a day bed lined with woven rugs.

Location: Woodridge, New York

Closest major city: 1 hour and 45 min from Manhattan in New York City

Nearby attractions: Silver Lake, Bethel Woods, Catskill Park, Neversink Unique Area, Sam’s Point

Maximum number of guests: 3

This secluded tiny house on private property in Colorado sits at an elevation of 9,000 feet, boasts sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, and connects to a network of hiking trails.

Location: Nederland, Colorado

Closest major city: 40 minutes from Boulder

Nearby attractions:Eldora Mountain Ski Resort,Indian Peaks Wilderness, Caribou Ranch Open Space, Rocky Mountain National Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

Timbered and handcrafted, this abode in upstate New York is Glamping Hub’s most popular tiny house rental in the US. Though rustic looking from the outside, black and stone accents make for a polished interior. The home comes with a wood-burning stove and manages to throw in a piano and few stained glass windows for flair.

Location: Palenville, New York

Closest major city: 50 minutes from Albany

Nearby attractions:Kaaterskill Wild Forest, Hudson River, Indian Head Wilderness, Catskill Park

Maximum number of guests: 2

