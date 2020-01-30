The 9 hottest restaurant reservations to snag in New York City right now

Misi Misi, an always packed spot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is one of six Italian restaurants on this list.

Resy, an American Express-owned restaurant reservation booking platform, told us which swanky New York City restaurants have been the most popular with its users so far this year.

Users have the ability to set notifications to alert them when a reservation becomes available at a completely booked restaurant – the restaurants below have had the most notification requests in New York City since January 1, 2020.

Of the nine hard-to-get-a-table-at restaurants listed below, six serve Italian cuisine.

New York City has a legendary dining scene and reservations at its hottest restaurants are unsurprisingly hard to land.

Resy, an American Express-owned restaurant reservation booking platform, has a feature that allows users to set notifications that will alert them whenever a reservation becomes available at a completely booked restaurant. The feature makes it just a little easier to have the best burger or veal parmesan in the city sooner.

It also indicates which reservations are the most coveted – a Resy representative provided Business Insider with a list of which constantly booked restaurants have had the most notification alerts set so far this year.

Keep reading below for a look at the most in-demand NYC restaurant reservations below, listed in ascending order by number of alerts set since January 1, 2020.

9. The Polo Bar

Ralph Lauren

It’s notoriously difficult to eat at Ralph Lauren’s swanky Midtown Manhattan bar.

It’s known to be “casual yet refined” – the Polo Bar’s classic burger costs $US28.

8. Misi

Misi

Misi, renowned chef Missy Robbins‘ restaurant, serves $US30 “out-of-this-world pasta” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The Italian spot opened in 2018 with varied critical reception but walk-in wait times are known to exceed 90 minutes.

7. Llama San

Chef Erik Ramirez‘ West Village Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant opened this past fall. As of now, the next available reservation for a party of two is at 10 p.m. on a Sunday at the beginning of March.

Main dishes ranging from clams, fish, duck sausage, and beef heart cost around $US25.

6. Don Angie

Don Angie is an Italian restaurant helmed by a husband-and-wife chef team in the West Village.

The restaurant opened in 2017 and is known for its cantaloupe caramelle ($US22) and its decadent lasagna for two ($US64).

5. Rezdôra

Rezdôra

Located in the Flatiron district, the recently openedRezdôra serves house-made pasta and other Italian fare.

Rezdôra’s pasta dishes all cost under $US25 – its regional pasta tasting costs $US90.

4. I Sodi

I Sodi

I Sodi is a tiny restaurant in West Village and a love letter to chef Rita Sodi’s Tuscan roots.

The pastas are under $US30 and dinner mains like rabbit, pork chops, and branzino hover around $US40.

3. 4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles Prime Rib is a West Village steakhouse supper club that’s known for its burger.

The burger, dressed with an egg and bacon, costs $US36. Its steak offerings range in price from $US50 to $US100.

2. Lilia

Lilia

Lilia is the second Miss Robbins restaurant on this list, in addition to Misi. Both are located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn – but Lilia is housed in what was once an auto body shop.

Pastas at Lilia cost around $US20 while other popular fish dishes are closer to $US30.

1. Carbone

Carbone, the most popular restaurant in NYC so far this year, is another classic Italian spot in Greenwich Village with old school charm. It’s been a mainstay on NYC dining lists since it opened in 2013.

The menu is expansive, but a fan-favourite dish, the veal parmesan, costs $US55.

