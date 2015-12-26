This playlist is scientifically designed to wake you up in the morning

Shutterstock It’s time to wake up.

Not all of us can be morning people, no matter how many “wake-up lights” or good-for-you breakfasts we have.

So Spotify teamed up with music psychologist David M. Greenberg, who studies musical behaviour at the University of Cambridge and City University of New York to create the ultimate Wake Up playlist.

The playlist is “scientifically designed to kick-start those groggy mornings and get you going,” according to Spotify, and has a range of songs from “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers to the aptly titled “Wake Me Up” by Avicii.

All the songs share common traits that Greenberg said are integral for getting you out of bed: They have positive lyrics, a strong tempo with an average beats-per-minute of 100-130, and a slow build-up over the course of the song.

“Science shows that music affects us in all types of ways, including emotionally, physiologically, and in the brain,” Greenberg said in the press release. “The right music — like ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay with its positive energy and strong momentum — can help you wake up, get energised and tackle the rest of your day.”

Keep reading to discover the 20 best songs to get you “up and at ’em” this morning.

'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay 'Elevate' by St. Lucia 'Downtown' by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, featuring Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee & Grandmaster Caz 'Lovely Day' by Bill Withers 'Wake Me Up' by Avicii 'Can't Sleep Love' by Pentatonix 'Confident' by Demi Lovato 'Wake Up' by Arcade Fire 'Love Myself' by Hailee Stienfeld 'Money On My Mind' by Sam Smith 'I Can't Help It' by Esperanza Spalding featuring Joe Lovano 'Come And Get It' by John Newman 'Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)' by Felix Jaehn featuring Jasmine Thompson 'Feel Right' by Mark Ronson featuring Mystikal 'Rather Be' by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne 'Walking On Sunshine' by Katrina and the Waves 'On Top Of The World' by Imagine Dragons 'Reflections' by MisterWives 'Warm Blood' by Carly Rae Jepson 'Hit the Quan' by ilovememphis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.