This playlist is scientifically designed to wake you up in the morning

Not all of us can be morning people, no matter how many “wake-up lights” or good-for-you breakfasts we have.
So Spotify teamed up with music psychologist David M. Greenberg, who studies musical behaviour at the University of Cambridge and City University of New York to create the ultimate Wake Up playlist.
The playlist is “scientifically designed to kick-start those groggy mornings and get you going,” according to Spotify, and has a range of songs from “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers to the aptly titled “Wake Me Up” by Avicii.
All the songs share common traits that Greenberg said are integral for getting you out of bed: They have positive lyrics, a strong tempo with an average beats-per-minute of 100-130, and a slow build-up over the course of the song.
“Science shows that music affects us in all types of ways, including emotionally, physiologically, and in the brain,” Greenberg said in the press release. “The right music — like ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay with its positive energy and strong momentum — can help you wake up, get energised and tackle the rest of your day.”
Keep reading to discover the 20 best songs to get you “up and at ’em” this morning.
'Downtown' by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, featuring Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee & Grandmaster Caz
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.