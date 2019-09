The S&P 500 is up a whopping 14% so far this month. The last time we saw a return better than that was in October 1974.



Bespoke Investment Group compiled a list of the best months for the S&P 500 since 1928. See how this October is stacking up.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Don’t Miss: The 15 Fastest-Growing Economies In The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.