The best month of the year to buy everything

“There really is a best time to do just about anything and everything, and that’s especially true when it comes to buying things,” writes Mark Di Vincenzo in his book, “Buy Ketchup in May and Fly at Noon.”

If you’re looking to cut back on expenses or score some deals, don’t just consider where you’re shopping — consider when you’re shopping.

Using tips from Di Vincenzo, along with time-tested advice from sources like DealNews and Mint, we highlighted the best times to buy just about everything, broken down by month.

JANUARY Shutterstock Suits Chris Jackson/Getty Since this isn't prime suit-shopping season, you're likely to get a good deal. If you're looking for something a little less fancy, January's a great time to stock up on most types of clothing. Take advantage of post-Christmas shopping deals. Broadway tickets Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock February is one of the slow months for the theatre world, since tourists don't typically flock to New York in the winter. Catch the latest five-star show for a discounted fare. Video games Adam Ziaja/Shutterstock.com The majority of new games don't come out until the summer. That makes the post-Christmas season a great time to grab a new copy of your go-to games. Luggage Pixabay Spring break is on the horizon and it's a good time to grab a new carry-on. Updated luggage styles will be arriving in anticipation of summer travel, so March is the time to buy last year's suitcases. Refrigerators Melia Robinson/Business Insider The latest fridges arrive in the summer, making May a good time to catch a discounted model. Athletic apparel Athleta As people start to get out of their winter hibernation routine, stores will start to lure customers in with sales in hope of getting rid of last season's merchandise. Stock up early so you'll have incentive to work out as soon as the temperatures start to spike. JUNE Facebook/MorellisIceCream JULY Shutterstock Furniture Taavo Somer It's a common theme for prices to drop the month before the latest furniture arrives. August is when stores get their new models, so expect to see deals in July. Fresh fruit Business Insider/Aly Weisman Obviously, fruit is at its best when it's in season -- usually that means summertime. Different varieties are best all year round, but July is the prime time for berries, melons, peaches, plums, and watermelons. Plants and flowers Jennifer Polland /Business Insider The prices of flora and fauna start to fall around Labour Day. Be sure not to wait to get them in the ground. SEPTEMBER Shutterstock NOVEMBER Shutterstock Halloween candy History Channel If you didn't get your sugar fix in October, jump start holiday season with discounted Halloween candy throughout November. Your options may be limited, but the price tag is hard to beat. Cookware Laura D'Alessandro Thanksgiving always involves time in the kitchen, and cooking supply stores will give you a good price to buy your pots and pans from them. Wedding dresses Nikki Reich Bridal shops buy more dresses ahead of the holiday season engagement frenzy. But if you start looking around Thanksgiving, you can beat the rush and find a more affordable gown. DECEMBER Shutterstock Boats Shutterstock.com / Andriy Markov Welcome to winter boat show season. Grab your next pontoon or speedboat now before summer sets in.

