We’ve got just one week left before the Olympics officially begin in London. Get pumped for the Olympics and relive the five best moments from the 2008 Beijing Summer Games below:



Still not excited? Then check out the 30 hottest athletes competing in the London 2012 Olympics HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.