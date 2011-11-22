If You Skipped This Weekend's GOP Sobfest, Here Are 8 Awesome Moments You Missed

Photo: AP

Those of you curious to see what it looks like when six presidential candidates start crying missed your opportunity this weekend, when Republican hopefuls gathered in Iowa for an almost uncomfortably emotional forum on social issues and family values. The “Thanksgiving Family Forum,” was hosted by the Family Leader, a controversial Christian organisation run by Iowa conservative kingmaker Bob Vander Plaats. Vander Plaats has openly billed the event as a chance for the state’s religious conservatives to rally around a candidate who can beat Mitt Romney. Romney, a Mormon, did not attend the forum.



The other candidates took advantage of Romney’s absence by showing off their most un-Romneylike sides. Gathered around a faux Thanksgiving table in a Des Moines megachurch, the 2012 hopefuls turned on the waterworks as they talked about their relationships with God and family.

The forum was mostly just a well-scripted sobfest, absent the heated confrontations that have characterised other 2012 presidential debates. But that doesn’t mean it was boring — as the Des Moines Register’s Jennifer Jacobs puts it, it was actually kind of like a “dishy talk show,” which made for some quality Saturday night entertainment.

