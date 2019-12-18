The best moments you missed from Mary Berry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William's Christmas special

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry.

1. Prince William made an awkward attempt at PDA, and Middleton wasn’t feeling it

BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas

Unless it’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, members of the royal family are rarely seen showing public displays of affection – especially on television.

However, when talking about her experience filming with William and Kate, Mary Berry said the duke was more affectionate than you might expect.

“It was just lovely observing them for those three days,” Berry told the Mail Online.

“When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”

However, there was one moment near the end of the show where William reached out and placed a hand on his wife’s shoulder.

Almost as quickly as it happened, though, the duchess moved back, shaking his hand off of her.

2. William also made a bald joke

Getty/Tim P. Whitby

During Berry and William’s visit to The Brink (a dry bar and restaurant in Liverpool) William shared a joke with a man with brightly dyed hair, asking him if he should consider changing his hair to the same colour.

But one thing the cameras didn’t catch was the joke that came afterward.

“Then he [William] plucked at his head and said: ‘Except there’s not much here to dye,'” Berry said of the incident.

3. Middleton said one of Prince Louis’ first words was “Mary” because she has so many of her cookbooks

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,'”Middleton told the cooking star.

“And so one of his first words was ‘Mary.’ So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”

4. Middleton revealed the foods she and William make for their royal children

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“We grow our own vegetables,” Middleton told Berry. “We’ve got carrots, beans, and beetroots – a massive favourite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot.

“Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes.”

The royal also said that she cooks with Prince George (age 6), Princess Charlotte (age 4), and Prince Louis (18 months).

“One of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough,” she said.

“It did work. They absolutely loved it.”

5. Prince William said his mother, the late Princess Diana, taught him there was “a life beyond palace walls”

During a visit to homeless charity The Passage, William told Berry he was first introduced to the organisation by Princess Diana when he was just a child. It was one of the first royal engagements he ever took part in.

“She realised it was very important when you grow up – especially in the life we grow up – that you realise there’s a life beyond palace walls,” William said. “And you see real people struggling with real issues.”

6. Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s diamond and pearl earrings while filming

BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas

According to the Mail Online, the duchess wore Her Majesty’s drop earrings to the Christmas party hosted by herself, William, and Berry for members of the public who will be working on Christmas Day.

The monarch has worn the earrings several times, most famously to celebrate her silver jubilee in 1977, the publication reports.

7. The duchess shared the royal family’s Christmas Eve tradition

BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas

The royal family traditionally open all of their presents on Christmas Eve, however, according to Middleton they only open one each.

“William’s family’s tradition is to open one Christmas present on Christmas eve, which is really lovely,” she said.

8. Luke Evans showed up and sang for everybody

BBC One/ A Berry Royal Christmas

Actor Luke Evans made an unexpected appearance at a Royal Christmas Party, treating the crowd to a surprise performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The star is best known for his roles in the films, “The Hobbit,” “The Three Musketeers,” and the live action adaption of “Beauty and the Beast.”

However, Evans is currently promoting his debut album, “At Last” – so the musical number makes kind of makes sense.

While he sang, a montage of Middleton, William, and Berry’s best moments from the party played to the track.

