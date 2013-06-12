10 Awesome Moments In The New 'Hobbit' Trailer

Don’t expect Evangeline Lilly’s character Tauriel to be just a pretty face in ‘The Hobbit’ sequel.

Warner Bros. just released its first revealing trailer for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”



If you haven’t checked it out yet, watch it here.

Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) continues his journey from the first film with the dwarves and Gandalf in tow as they head to the Misty Mountains to defeat the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Before they meet up with Smaug, they’ll run into elves, a giant spider, and will have to get past the Master of Laketown.

A lot went on in the first trailer. If you’re not sure what’s going on, we’ve pulled apart the best takeaways from the teaser.

Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Cate Blanchett star in the film along with Cumberbatch, Christopher Lee, Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”), and Orlando Bloom reprising his role from “The Lord of the Rings.”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” hits theatres December 13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.