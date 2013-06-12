10 Awesome Moments In The New 'Hobbit' Trailer

Warner Bros. just released its first revealing trailer for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”
If you haven’t checked it out yet, watch it here.
Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) continues his journey from the first film with the dwarves and Gandalf in tow as they head to the Misty Mountains to defeat the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch).
Before they meet up with Smaug, they’ll run into elves, a giant spider, and will have to get past the Master of Laketown.
A lot went on in the first trailer. If you’re not sure what’s going on, we’ve pulled apart the best takeaways from the teaser.
Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Cate Blanchett star in the film along with Cumberbatch, Christopher Lee, Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”), and Orlando Bloom reprising his role from “The Lord of the Rings.”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” hits theatres December 13.
We've shown some images of her previously, but it's nice to see her without a green screen.
Don't expect her character to be a damsel in distress. She looks like a fiery archer.
It looks like the crew will be escaping from Orcs.
If you read the books, you know that Bilbo and the gang will get tangled -- literally in the webs of spiders while navigating the Mirkwood Forest.
The dwarf gang escaped from the King of the Goblins of Moria in the first film, but Azog is back and looks pretty bloodthirsty.
The only other wizard we've typically seen Gandalf (Ian McKellen) interact with is Saruman (Christopher Lee).
Remember, Radagast is the quirky, mushroom-eating wizard who's friends with giant rabbits. Who wouldn't want to see more of him on screen?
Jackson's been secretive about revealing what the villainous Smaug would look like.
We're glad he looks much better than previous renderings.
The necromancer -- We know he's in the film. That's why Gandalf's checking out the abandoned Dol Guldur. Also, his presence is the only way Peter Jackson can turn nearly a 300-page novel into a three-picture extravaganza. Jackson previously said he would draw from the 'Lord of the Rings' appendices to extend his 'Hobbit' film.
Saruman -- Christopher Lee's wizard who's up to no good was nowhere to be seen.
Gollum: He was one of the highlights of the first film -- and the trailers for that part. With Smaug dominating this film, it looks like our favourite Stoor Hobbit may take a back seat.
