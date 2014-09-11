US

Watch The 5 Best Moments From Apple's Biggest Unveiling Since The IPad

Matthew Stuart

The Apple launch answered a lot of questions for the company's biggest fans. But what were the key moments from the live-stream event? Business Insider's smartest tech minds helped us assemble a list. Produced by Matthew Stuart. Insight from Henry Blodget, Jay Yarow, Steve Kovach, Alyson Shontell and Jillian D'Onfro. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.