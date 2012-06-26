10 Free Travel Apps Every Tourist Needs To Download

Photo: A Little Lam/Flickr
Going to somewhere you’ve never been before can be a stressful experience. Luckily, modern technology can help you out through your travels so you can actually enjoy your vacation.Yes, it’s cliche, but there’s an app for that.
We’ve compiled a list of free mobile apps that could help a tourist in any situation, because you don’t need to pay any more for that extravagant vacation you’ve planned.
TripIt is a serious app for the organised traveller.
It keeps track of all your confirmation emails for flights and housing and creates an itinerary for you to follow. You can even book restaurant reservations or reserve tickets for a show through this app.
Available for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Windows.
Sure, you want to stay in the best hotels, but what about layovers? You shouldn't be miserable at an airport, so search through GateGuru's free app to find an airport with upscale amenities.
The app provides maps of terminals, security line wait times and tracking for your flight.
Stay safe and healthy with this free app from MedJetAssist. Users can access MedJetAssist's medical guide with first-aid treatment information on their phones/device, or store their own medical information -- emergency contacts, allergies, medications -- through the app.
The app can be accessed without an Internet connection or cell phone signal.
Hipmunk takes the guessing game out of booking flights.
Instead of just showing which flights are the cheapest, this free app takes into account the 'agony' of flying, like layovers, when recommending the best options for a user. Hipmunk can also recommend hotel bookings.
This free app dubs itself the 'full body scanner of mobile travel apps' -- and for good reason. Kayak helps you utilise thousands of travel sites to book flights, hotels and car rentals. You can also manage your itinerary, check baggage fees and look up airport information.
The Yelp website you know and love can be accessed in the palm of your hand.
Yelp's free app searches for locations like restaurants, bars and coffee shops around you, then provides details like hours, price and user ratings to help you make the best decision on where to travel next.
Available for iPhone, Android, Windows, Blackberry and Palm.
If you're a tourist in New York, you at least need to act like you're a local. New York Pass' Travel Guide app can help you with this.
Through this free app, you can view details about New York's top attractions and plan your itinerary in the Big Apple.
What if you need more than one app at once? Tourist Eye's free mobile app has it all -- recommendations, maps, itinerary planners and even a journal to take pictures and jot down memories of your travels.
Best of all, this app can work without an Internet connection or cell phone signal.
