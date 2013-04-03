Here Are All The Unusual Moments You Missed From Baseball's Opening Day

Cork Gaines

Washington Nationals screenshotAlthough there was a game Sunday night and only 24 teams were in action, yesterday was officially baseball’s Opening Day.

From empty seats at Yankee Stadium to Bryce Harper’s creepy new ad and Prince Fielder attempting to slide, it was great to have baseball back.

And on the next few pages we will take a look of some of the more telling, unusual, and funny moments from those games.

The day started off in the Bronx, where David Ortiz's earring was in midseason form

All teams wore a Newtown, Connecticut patch on the left shoulder

Amazingly, it is believed that Red Sox rookie Jackie Bradley Jr. is the first MLB player to have 'JR' on his jersey

By the ninth inning in Yankee Stadium, with the Sox up 8-2, there were plenty of good seats available

Now with the Nationals, Rafael Soriano continues his save 'celebration' of untucking his jersey

Prince Fielder is good at many things. Sliding is not one of them

Mets announcer Keith Hernandez is now without his famous mustache

Something else new this season — the logos on the backs of the mounds are getting extravagant

The Reds' mascot (Mr. Redlegs) is great. These hats are not

Despite overtures from several teams this off-season, Chipper Jones remains retired, but did put his old jersey on for the Braves' first pitch

Joe Torre wore his Team USA jersey and cap to throw out the first pitch for the Reds, for some reason

A sign for catcher Ryan Doumit. Get it?

It is good to see Dwight Gooden looking healthy and fit

The Brewers have a 'Tavern of the Game,' because of course they do

