Here Are All The Unusual Moments You Missed From Baseball's Opening Day

Washington Nationals screenshotAlthough there was a game Sunday night and only 24 teams were in action, yesterday was officially baseball’s Opening Day.
From empty seats at Yankee Stadium to Bryce Harper’s creepy new ad and Prince Fielder attempting to slide, it was great to have baseball back.
And on the next few pages we will take a look of some of the more telling, unusual, and funny moments from those games.
Amazingly, it is believed that Red Sox rookie Jackie Bradley Jr. is the first MLB player to have 'JR' on his jersey
By the ninth inning in Yankee Stadium, with the Sox up 8-2, there were plenty of good seats available
Despite overtures from several teams this off-season, Chipper Jones remains retired, but did put his old jersey on for the Braves' first pitch
Joe Torre wore his Team USA jersey and cap to throw out the first pitch for the Reds, for some reason
