The 11 Most Incredible Defensive Plays Of The MLB Season So Far

With only a few months left of the regular season, these are the 11 most amazing defensive plays of 2013 so far.
11. Anthony Rizzo’s catch and tumble
10. Brandon Philips’ barehanded double play
9. Victor Martinez’s no-look, backhand flip
8. Asdrubal Cabrera’s reverse spin cycle double play
(.gif via Yardbarker.com)
7. Brendan Crawford’s barehanded grab and throw
6. Aaron Hick’s hose from centre
5. Carlos Gomez snatches victory over the wall of defeat
4. Everth Cabrera fields the deflection, pirouettes and throws a dart
3. Yasiel Puig’s double-play throw to win his debut
2. Manny Machado’s foul territory cannon
1. Ben Revere flies for the grab
http://youtu.be/lJHscwiWsMw
