Dietitians share the differences between 10 types of milk, and which variety you should be drinking

- Insider asked dietitians which dairy or nondairy milk varieties are best for different lifestyles.
- Cow’s milk is a great source of protein and calcium if you can tolerate lactose.
- Pea, soy, and hemp milks are higher in protein than some other nondairy alternatives.
One cup of cow’s milk provides around 8 grams of protein in addition to high amounts of calcium and vitamin D.
But, of course, it also contains lactose, so if you’re sensitive to it, it’s best to look for an alternative.
It’s usually low in calories, sugar, and fat, and it’s fortified with antioxidants.
It’s high in fiber and beta-glucan — a type of soluble fiber that can lower cholesterol and aid in gut healing — Dahlia Marin, plant-based registered dietitian nutritionist and cofounder of Married to Health, told Insider.
But oat milk is higher in carbohydrates and natural sugars than most nut-based milk varieties.
But whether or not you choose pea milk might have something to do with your taste buds.
As registered dietitian Matthew Ruscigno wrote for Today’s Dietitian, it sometimes has “a beany or grassy flavor.”
It’s high in protein, contains essential amino acids, and is often fortified with calcium for bone health.
Soy milk is also a good post-workout option because of its protein content, according to Smith. It contains 8 grams per cup — the same as cow’s milk — and is considered a heart-healthy food for those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.
It’s high in MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides) which support brain function and is usually fortified with calcium and vitamin D, registered dietitian Amanda Barnes told Insider.
But coconut milk lacks protein and is high in fat and simple carbs.
It’s high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in brain and heart health.
Hemp milk is also a complete plant-based protein source, Marin told Insider, because it contains all nine essential amino acids.
Though it’s a bit pricier than most other varieties, it has a subtle buttery, nutty flavor.
It’s also high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, according to Marin.
But it offers little nutritional value, since it is mainly rice starch mixed with water, and it may raise blood-sugar levels, according to Marin.
According to Marin, it’s a good option for those with blood-sugar imbalances or anyone looking for a low-calorie dairy alternative.
