Dietitians share the differences between 10 types of milk, and which variety you should be drinking

Cow’s milk has a lot of benefits if you can tolerate lactose and dairy.

Cow’s milk is a good source of important proteins, vitamins, and minerals, licensed and registered dietitian Lauren Smith told Insider.

One cup of cow’s milk provides around 8 grams of protein in addition to high amounts of calcium and vitamin D.

But, of course, it also contains lactose, so if you’re sensitive to it, it’s best to look for an alternative.