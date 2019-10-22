The best microscope photos of the year reveal a strange and hidden universe in astonishing detail

Andrei Savitsky/Nikon Small World A cross section of a tulip bud.

The Nikon Small World contest highlights the best microscope images taken each year.

The 2019 contest attracted more than 2,000 entries from nearly 100 different countries.

This year’s top image is a picture of a turtle embryo awash with a rainbow of fluorescent colours.

Other winners include a cross-section of a tulip bud, the eye of a housefly, and a jewel bearing.

Human eyes may be remarkable tools to view the universe, but they also restrict our perception of reality to a limited, macroscopic slice.

Fortunately, microscopes grant us access to a fantastic, beautiful, and sometimes shocking universe that hides beyond the limits of vision.

To honour the mastery required to capture the microscopic world and appreciate its wonders, the Nikon Small World contest picks the best photographs taken through a microscope, and has done so each year for decades.

“Our goal has always been to show the world how art and science intersect,” Eric Flem, Nikon Instruments’ communications manager, said in a press release. “As new imaging and microscopy techniques develop over the years, our winners showcase these technology advances more and more creatively.”

For the 45th year of the contest, four judges reviewed more than 2,000 pictures submitted from nearly 100 different countries. A little more than 100 photos stood out from the pack.

We’ve posted the top 20 winners below – including images of a fluorescent turtle embryo, a close-up of a housefly’s compound eye, and a psychedelic cross-section of a tulip flower bud (above) – along with 20 of our other favourites from the contest.

A fluorescent photo of a turtle embryo took first place. The photographers stacked and stitched together hundreds of images to fully capture every detail.

A trippy image of three stentors, a type of single-celled protozoa that lives in freshwater and feeds on algae, snagged second place.

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World Microscopic projections of three stentors, a type of single-cell freshwater protozoa.

A photo showing a fluorescent alligator embryo came in third. The picture was taken just 20 days into the creature’s development, as nerves and a skeleton formed.

Here are the rest of the top 20 selections, followed by 20 of our personal favourites:

4. The bushy antennae of a male mosquito.

5. A crystal-clear snowflake.

6. The soul-piercing eyes of a small spider covered in white hair.

7. The pollen-releasing stamen of a Chinese red carnation.

8. A frozen water droplet magnified eight times.

Garzon Christian/Nikon Small World An incident-light photo of a frozen water droplet.

9. A tulip bud, sliced open to show the petals and stamen curled inside.

Andrei Savitsky/Nikon Small World A photo of the cross section of a tulip bud.

10. Cells from the pulmonary artery of a young cow undergo the telophase stage of mitosis, in which they form two nuclei before dividing into two new cells.

Jason M. Kirk/Nikon Small World A confocal microscope photo of BPAE cells in the telophase stage of mitosis.

11. The ovaries of a fruit fly. The protein filament F-actin is stained yellow, nuclei are green, and follicle cells are magenta.

Dr. Yujun Chen and Dr. Jocelyn McDonald/Nikon Small World A confocal image of a pair of ovaries from an adult female fruit fly.

12. A squirming mosquito larva.

13. Cuprite, a mineral composed of copper oxide.

Dr. Emilio Carabajal Márquez/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked microscopic photo of cuprite, a mineral composed of copper oxide.

14. A female lynx spider.

Antoine Franck/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked photo of a female lynx spider (Oxyopes dumonti).

15. A pregnant freshwater crustacean called Daphnia magna.

Marek Miś/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked photo of a pregnant Daphnia magna, a small freshwater crustacean.

16. A housefly’s eye, magnified 50 times.

17. A crystal of ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, reveals fascinating structures under a microscope.

18. A crystal of cristobalite suspended in quartz.

E. Billie Hughes/Nikon Small World A microscope photo of a cristobalite crystal suspended in quartz mineral.

19. A California two-spot octopus embryo.

20. Blood vessels in a mouse heart after it suffered a heart attack.

Simon Merz, Lea Bornemann and Sebastian Korste/Nikon Small World A fluorescent microscopic image of the blood vessels of a mouse heart after a heart attack.

In addition to those winners, 15 photos got honorable mentions. Here are the best ones, starting with this image of a moth wing.

Ji Yuan/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked microscope photo of an Alcides orontes moth wing.

Mould grows on a plum seed.

Sergii Dymchenko/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked photo of mould on a plum seed.

A blend of vitamin C crystals and sugar.

Andrey Semenenko/Nikon Small World A photo of a blend of dried ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and sugar under a microscope.

A fossilized ammonite: a sea creature that went extinct around 66 million years ago.

Dr. Balint Markus/Nikon Small World A stitched interference-contrast photo of fossilized ammonites, a mollusk that lived during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins and life, crystallised under a microscope.

Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World Crystallised amino acids L-glutamine and beta-alanine

Dozens more fantastic photos received recognition from the judges as “images of distinction.” This one show eggs inside a brine shrimp.

A cereal rye leaf curls around its stem.

Anatoly Mikhaltsov/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked and stitched photo of a cereal rye stem and leaf.

A tiny daphnia, a crustacean also known as a water flea.

Michael Landgrebe/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked photo of a daphnia crustacean, commonly known as a water flea.

Karlsbad Sprudelstein, a type of sedimentary rock.

A single-celled organism called Paramecium caudatum, which had been fed yeast cells stained with red dye.

Anne Gleich/Nikon Small World A microscopic differential-interference contrast photo of Paramecium caudatum, a single-celled organism, that had been fed with stained yeast cells.

Molten caffeine.

The deer-like antennae of a Haplomalachius flabellatus insect.

Can Tunçer/Nikon Small World A focus-stacked photo of the antennae of a Haplomalachius flabellatus insect.

A mouse’s mammary gland, which was grown in a lab.

Dr. Livvi Harris/Nikon Small World A 3D confocal photo of a lab-grown mouse mammary gland organoid.

The threads of a striated muscle cell in heart tissue, which was developed from a human stem cell.

Abigail C. Neininger and Dr. Dylan T. Burnette/Nikon Small World A microscopic photo of sarcomeres in a cardiac muscle cell, or cardiomyocyte, derived from a human-induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC).

The magnified surface of a seed.

Johann Swanepoel/Nikon Small World A microscope photo of the surface of a seed.

The sporangia structures that produce spores, tucked inside the leaf of a lady fern.

A bearing from a mechanical watch.

Dr. Haris Antonopoulos/Nikon Small World A differential-interference contrast photo of a bearing from a mechanical watch.

Myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing sacs in a mouse’s mammary gland.

Caleb Dawson/Nikon Small World A 3D confocal microscopic image of myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing alveoli in a lactating mouse.

A single-celled algae called Triceratium morlandii.

An ornate crystal of methylsulphonal, an organic sulphur compound.

