24 American Microbreweries Every Beer Lover Should Know

The recent explosion of American microbreweries has shifted the beer industry’s attention to quality, not quantity. And

now — with Oktoberfest underway —

is the perfect time to discover a new artisanal brew.

We found the 24 coolest microbrewers making waves in the American craft beer industry, from a Latin American-style cervecería

in Chicago to a sustainable brewery in Maui that uses local Hawaiian ingredients to make its brews.

A brewery is considered a microbrewery if it produces less than 15,000 barrels per year, with 75% or more of its beer sold off-site, according to the Brewers Association.

