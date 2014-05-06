In honour of Cinco de Mayo, we’ve pulled together the 11 best Mexican restaurants in New York City, based on Zagat food ratings.
From small taquerias in Queens to Mexican institutions in Manhattan, here are the best Mexican restaurants in NYC.
With locations on the Upper East Side, Midtown, and the Financial District, Toloache is the brainchild of well-known Mexican chef Julio Medina.
The food is upscale and the margaritas are killer at all three restaurants.
Authenticity rules in this Sunset Park taco joint, which offers a huge range of options at low prices. The New York Times called Matamoros' tacos some of the best in New York City.
Tacos Matamoros is BYOB, so pick up a six-pack of Pacifico before heading over.
Richard Sandoval is the culinary whiz behind nearly two dozen Mexican restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. At Pampano, he serves high-end contemporary Mexican cuisine at prices to match. Taqueria, a weekday lunch spot, is located in a 'hidden' square in Midtown.
Williamsburg's Mesa Coyoacán focuses on Mexican cuisine made with organic ingredients and recipes passed down from the grandmother of chef Ivan Garcia. Coyoacán is also a great spot for a Mexican-inspired brunch.
This trendy Mexican spot, with locations in both the East and West Village, is great for groups, with plenty of sharing options on the menu. The guacamole trio (pictured) is not to be missed, and neither is the sangria, which comes in red or white.
This LES hotspot is located underground and has an old world vibe, with its hand-plastered walls, antique sconces, and pink cobblestone floors. People come here for the creative Mexican food, delicious margaritas, and hopping scene.
With several locations around East Harlem, El Paso focuses on serving stellar tacos made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. El Paso also has food trucks that double as taquerias.
5-48 49th Ave., Long Island City, Queens
This LIC Mexican joint serves authentic Mexican cuisine from the Chiapas region, with dishes like home-cooked Pozole (Pork hominy stew) and various tortas (sandwiches). It's no frills but cozy and welcoming.
Chinese and Latin cultures meet at Barrio Chino, a restaurant and bar in the Lower East Side that serves great Mexican-Chinese fusion cuisine.
The restaurant's been around for about a decade but it still wins for its great margaritas, tasty dishes, and cool scene.
104-05 47th Ave., Corona, Queens
This hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Corona makes fresh Masa tortillas in house every day. People rave about the tamales and tacos, all of which are made fresh with authentic Mexican ingredients.
