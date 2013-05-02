The Best Mexican Food In 15 Big Cities Around The US

Mexican Food Week is in full swing, and to keep things rolling we’ve rounded up our top-rated Mexican eateries in 15 U.S. cities.

Which joint near you came in numero uno?

Click through the slide show to find out and check out the full results of our Mexican Food Survey right here.

Atlanta: Nuevo Laredo Cantina

Austin: Tacodeli

Boston Area: El Sarape

Chicago: Topolobampo

Honolulu: Maui Tacos

Las Vegas: Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

Los Angeles Area: Babita Mexicuisine

Miami Area: Chéen Huaye

New Orleans: Felipe's Taqueria

New York City: Mercadito/Mercadito Grove

Orlando: Agave Azul

Philadelphia: Paloma Mexican Haute Cuisine

Portland, OR: Autentica

San Francisco: El Castillito

Washington, DC: Oyamel

