14 of the best watches you can buy for under $300 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
An attractive timepiece is an essential part of the modern gentleman’s style, whether you’re dressed for a busy day of work or a weekend of leisure and levity.
Not only functional, a nice watch gives a certain air of importance to the wearer. It’s a public statement to the universe that time is valuable to you — you might have places to be.
But with expensive name brands like Rolex receiving the majority of the attention, the world of watches can be an intimidating one to dive into — not everyone has $US5,000 to invest in a timepiece.
Thankfully, you don’t have to. There are tons of great options available at more affordable prices. Below, we’ve collected some of our favourite pieces available for less than $US300. You can also check out our picks for less than $US100 here.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.
MVMT is one of my favourite brands for people new to watches. I wear this Chrono to work everyday, and I think it could probably suit you pretty well, too. If this look isn't right, check out what else MVMT has to offer -- their minimalist designs are easy to fall in love with.
Chances are if you've ever watched golf on television, you're already familiar with the Citizen Eco-Drive. It's a solid timepiece for anyone who wants a brand-name look for a reasonable price. The subtle pattern on the dial is a nice touch here.
Citizen Corso Eco Drive Black Dial Stainless Steel Watch, $US147.38, available at Jomashop
Seiko is one of the top-selling watch brands in the world, and for good reason. If you're searching for the look of a Rolex but can't afford the high price tag (like me), Seiko offers a more casual watch with a similar look, from the dial and hands.
Seiko Men's SKX175 Stainless Steel Automatic Dive Watch, $US253, available at Amazon
I've covered AVI-8 in this space before, noting the company's commitment to functional and affordable pilot watches. If you're into the pilot watch aesthetic, you should definitely check out all they have to offer. I'm a big fan of this piece with minimal complications.
A great, casual canvas strap look from Brooklyn Watch Company. The brand has a wide range of designs all available at solid prices, but this one in particular makes for an easy addition to any watch collection.
Brooklyn Watch Company Brooklyn Flatland, $US49, available at Jomashop
This Armogan piece was inspired by the famous Le Mans race and features both a stopwatch function and a 24-hour indicator. You can also check out the Spirit of St Louis Chronograph if you're looking for a more classic chronograph look.
Armogan Le Mans Chronograph, $US154.98, available at Huckberry
Armogan Spirit of St Louis, $US225, available at Amazon
The simplicity of look and boldness of colour on display in this Tsovet combine to make a really fun piece. It reminds me of something a character in a Wes Anderson film would wear, lose, and go on a mission to retrieve.
This Jack Mason Aviator 3-Hand strikes me as a Chuck Taylor in watch form. Maybe it's the white-on-black dial, or the canvas strap, or the hidden star emblazoned on the crown. Whatever it is, like Chucks, this is a watch for most any occasion.
Not only the face of the ten dollar bill and the inspiration for broadway's biggest show, Hamilton is also a watch brand. While not as flashy as its musical counterpart, this is still a great understated watch that will go with most casual looks in your closet.
Hamilton Khaki Field Black Dial Black Leather Watch, $US275, available at Jomashop
This Fossil chronograph is super sharp, with the contrast of gold popping off the blue face.
Since its inception, Nixon has focused on being a brand for surf, skate, and snow. This offering, while not exuding 'surf's up!' is notable because of the range of colour options customers have with regard to the dial and strap.
We've covered Timex in the past for its Weekender watch, as it's one of the best watches for casual wear -- simple, versatile, and reasonably priced. If you're into that look, but looking for a chronograph, this is the watch for you. The tan leather strap is a beautiful bonus.
Timex Horween Leather Chronograph, $US99.98, available at Huckberry
Tissot has some of my favourite pieces available at Jomashop. The brand gives off quality looks and price points that are reasonable to most consumers. This silver dialed chronograph is comfortably between casual and formal ware, and undeniably clean. The subdials show 30-minute, 60-second, and 1/10-second intervals for anyone concerned strictly with timekeeping.
Tissot T Classic Tradition Chronograph, $US259.99, available at Jomashop
This simple piece from Movado is extremely sharp and pairs nicely with your finest suit at a fancy party. The midnight-black face of the watch with its silver North Star at 12 o'clock gives the impression it belongs in a Bond film.
Movado Museum Black Dial Black Leather Watch, $US239.99, available at Jomashop
This article was originally published on 8/30/2016.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.