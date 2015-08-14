11 subscription services for the modern gentleman

The modern gentleman has a varied degree of interests, but no free time to explore them all. The solution? Subscription boxes. Whether it’s clothes or coffee, you’re only a short questionnaire away from sampling what could become new favourites.
Keep scrolling to see some of the subscription services every man should know about.
Price: $US20 per month
Primarily a grooming subscription, the Birchbox always comes with at least one accessory or gadget. Members also receive access and discounts at the Birchbox shop, so you can buy more of what you know you already like.
Price: $US28 per month
Sprezzabox delivers a box filled mainly with fashion accessories, and only one grooming product. Items are chosen based on the season and current trends.
Price: $US15 per month
The first delivery includes a case with a cologne sample to last an entire month (or 120 sprays). The subscriber selects the fragrance that will be sent -- meaning you can opt for something new every month, or stick to what you like.
Launched August 10th, Scentbird for men is brand new.
If you're not a fan of cartridge shaving, Wet Shave Club has you covered with everything you need for safety razor shaving.
Price: Starting at $US29 per month
The first box contains a boar hair brush, shaving soap, double-edged safety razor, and razor blades. From then on, Wet Shave Club delivers razors, soaps, aftershave, and a 'mysterious' item each month.
Price: $US45 per month (with an option to skip)
Members receive a monthly email telling what's in that month's box. Themes range from grooming supplies to the ingredients for a perfect cocktail.
Before the fifth of each month, Bespoke Post offers the option to order the featured box, swap to a different one, or skip that month altogether at no charge.
Price: Starts at $US28 per month
This service sends a selection of seasonally appropriate beers from two 'lightly distributed' breweries across the US (or internationally for an extra fee) every month. The Mircrobrewed Beer of the Month Club always sends at least four different beer styles.
Price: Starts at $US55 per month
Choose between whiskey, rum, and tequila, and Taster's Club will send you a 'must-have' brand that makes your preferred spirit. It will also send a bit of information about the liquor, as well as instructions on how to drink it -- so you can really become an expert.
The Hunt Club lets members pick five items a month, pay only for what is kept, and return everything else. You get 4% back in credit for every purchase and free shipping both ways.
It also comes with an advising service, so you can get some real-talk about what to choose before you take the impermanent plunge.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.