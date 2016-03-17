17 male style icons on Instagram who will inspire you to dress better

Instagram/matthewzorpasMatthew Zorpas is a creative consultant who blogs at thegentlemanblogger.com. His Instagram feed curates the best of the blog, including its stellar photography.
A man needs more than just tips and advice to reach his style goals. He also needs inspiration.
And one the best places to find that inspiration is the pictorial paradise of Instagram.
We’ve chosen a few of our favourite men’s style Instagram feeds to inspire you to live your best sartorial life.
The legendary Nick Wooster's Instagram is just as awesome as you would expect it to be. His signature brand of style mixing prep with grunge is in full force in every 'gram.
StayClassic's Tim Melideo puts together budget outfits in new and interesting ways every day. His Instagram curates his best looks, along with some pretty photography. A perfect follow for the frugal modern gentleman.
Follow EJ Samson, but be prepared to be jealous. The former GQ fashion director (now leading Hearst's men's group) has an insanely good wardrobe paired with the life you wish you had. He chronicles it all on his Instagram for both life and fashion inspiration.
Bruce Pask has had a legendary career in fashion. His personal Instagram chronicles the former New York Times men's style director's original styles and glamorous life. Come for the pedigree, stay for the layering of denim jackets under wool coats.
Justin Livingston, the wiz kid behind men's style website scoutsixteen.com, has an Instagram on par with his well-respected blog. He posts selected images from his blog and some pretty cool NYC street scenes.
The Instagram compliment to the themetro-man.com blog is just as good as the site itself. If you're looking for well-tailored sartorial inspiration, Moti Ankari has it in spades.
Marcel Floruss is a German expat living in NYC who 'loves fashion and all that goes with it' and 'can't seem to fight the need to share this.' In addition to his blog, Onedapperstreet.com, he also shares his unique Euro style on his Instagram.
Menswear Dog isn't your typical style Instagrammer. He's a dog, but the outfits his owner puts on him are no less legit. Perfect for if you're looking for the less serious side of men's style on Instagram.
Adam Gallagher's excellent personal blog iamgalla.com has a complimentary Instagram, where he effortlessly blends style and travel content into the perfect feed.
The man behind thepacman82, Phil Cohen, isn't a professional stylist. But with his knack for creating awesome, simple, and easily replicated outfits with stellar photography, you wouldn't know it.
The Dressed Chest gives you fashion inspiration from one angle: the chest. Every 'gram is framed the same, providing the perfect inspiration for matching suites, shirts, ties, and outerwear.
Matthew Zorpas is a creative consultant who blogs at thegentlemanblogger.com. His Instagram feed curates the best of the blog, including its stellar photography.
Fashion model Johannes Huebl doesn't always dress himself, but he always looks good. Though he's frequently busy with his brand ambassadorships, he still finds time to share his own work on Instagram, which is consistently excellent.
Jonathan Daniel Pryce isn't a men's style icon himself -- he just takes pictures of them. His impeccable eye for style comes through in full force in his feed.
You don't have to be a fan of English rapper Tinie Tempah to enjoy his Instagram, which showcases his unique style while giving you a snapshot into his glam life.
The fashion director of Euroman magazine, Frederik Lentz Andersen, perfectly translates his Euro-inspired style to the feed of his Instagram.
Ben Clymer's blog Hodinkee is every watch fan's go-to resource for advice and commentary on all manner of timepieces. The Instagram, which Clymer runs himself, is frequently updated with the piece he's wearing on a given day. Clymer is also a master in the art of layering, which is worth a follow just by itself.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.