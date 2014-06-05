7 Items Every Guy Should Have In His Gym Bag

One of the things successful people do in the morning is wake up and exercise.

The major challenge, of course, is to look polished and put together after the gym.

We asked the team at Birchbox Man to help us compile a list of the very best products to carry with you to the gym that will keep you fresh all day at the office.

This 3-in-1 time-saving product keeps both skin and hair hydrated with a creamy lather. The scent is also fantastic — a combination of bergamot, tarragon, and jasmine for a woodsy aroma.

2. HAIR PRODUCT: Hanz de Fuko Claymation, $US18.50

Towel dry your hair and keep it in place with this cross between a wax and a soft clay. It holds well through both wind and rain, but doesn’t make hair feel greasy or stiff to the touch.

These one-time wipes exfoliate, cleanse, tone, and hydrate. Just unfold and swipe across your face and neck to get rid of any oil, grime, or sweat that may still be lingering after your shower.

This invisible solid stick is gentle on skin and has a clean, citrusy scent that controls odours without being overbearing. Even if you’re out running all day and miss a shower, this stuff will still keep you smelling good.

5. ODOR PREVENTION: Bálla for Men Powder, $US17

For the ultimate odor and sweat prevention, sprinkle some Bálla for Men Powder under your arms after applying your everyday deodorant. It contains talcum powder, zinc oxide, and zinc stearate to absorb moisture and stop odor and wetness, before or after your workout.

6. SORE MUSCLE SOOTHER: Lucky Tiger Head To Tail Rub, $US12

If you went harder than usual at the gym, this soothing salve will help ease your overworked muscles and joints. The scent is a combination of eucalyptus, wintergreen, methanol, and peppermint that won’t overwhelm you, but will still help relieve soreness.

After sweating and taking a hot shower, put more moisture back into your skin. This body cream has aloe and shea butter to soften up any rough patches, while also fighting pore-clogging bacteria and preventing irritation.

