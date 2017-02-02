The internet is transforming Trump's executive orders into hilarious memes

Donald Trump signed 18 executive orders and memorandums in the first 12 days of his presidency. Not everyone is happy with these orders, with many taking to the streets to protest. Meanwhile, on the internet, people are using video footage of him signing the orders to make some hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.