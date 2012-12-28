Our favourite Memes Of 2012

Photo: YouTube/Gangnam Style
A meme is a video, image, or idea that spreads over the Internet.For example, “Gangnam Style” is a meme with multiple layers as the song, music video, and dance went viral across the Internet.
Know Your Meme, a website dedicated to researching and documenting Internet memes and viral phenomena, declared “Gangnam Style” its best meme of 2012.
“Gangnam Style became a global hit, despite its language barrier, mainly because of the music video, particularly the horse dance and the dress code that hardly need a lot of explanation,” Know Your Meme editor Brad Kim tells us.
In a matter of months, “Gangnam Style” became YouTube’s most watched video ever, and everyone with Internet access learned how to do the cheesy horse dance.
As 2012 winds down, let’s take a look back at our favourite memes of the year.
During the second presidential debate, Josh Romney -- Mitt's second oldest son -- was caught on camera giving Barack Obama the death stare.
London Mayor Boris Johnson tested out a zip line in preparation for the Summer Olympics.
Problem was, Johnson stalled on the zip line and was left dangling above a crowd of spectators and media.
Shortly after Johnson's zip line adventure, everyone on the Internet utilized their Photoshop skills to dangle Boris Johnson in ridiculous situations.
It all started with 'Sh!t Girls Say,' a video poking fun at oft-used phrases said by girls.
From 'Sh!t Asian Girls Say' to 'Sh!t Gay Guys Say,' the meme grew as more and more people made their own versions of the parody video.
It all started when 20-year-old college student Laina Walker posted a video of herself singing Justin Bieber's 'Boyfriend' with more stalker-ish lyrics like 'don't hide secrets in your house, because boy I stole the key.'
Laina Walker is now the face of overly attached girlfriends everywhere.
Spain won the Euro 2012 tournament, but everyone will remember Italian striker Mario Balotelli for his goal celebration in a semi-final match against Germany.
For whatever reason, Angelina Jolie thought it would be cool (or, sexy?) to show off her bare right leg at the Oscars.
Angelina Jolie's bare leg at the Oscars got its own Twitter account and a bunch of Photoshops and Tumblr posts dedicated to it.
From knocking down beers in Cartagena to texting with her sunglasses on all the time, Hillary Clinton became a total badass in 2012.
'Grumpy Cat' is pretty self-explanatory.
This photo of a cat with a permanent scowl on its face went viral on Reddit and spawned countless Photoshops and captions.
In the London Olympics, US gymnast McKayla Maroney was heavily favoured to win gold in the vault competition.
However, Maroney fell, won silver, and scowled as she stood on the podium with her second-place prize.
Even though she lost gold, Maroney has become a star outside of gymnastics thanks to her 'not impressed' meme.
Carly Rae Jepsen's hit single 'Call Me Maybe' went viral in early 2012 after Justin Bieber tweeted about the catchy tune.
'Call Me Maybe' has been covered, lip-dubbed, and parodied by everyone from the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders to President Obama.
It would undoubtedly be the number one song of 2012 if it weren't for a certain goofy singer and dancer from South Korea.
As the only YouTube video to ever reach 1 billion views, Psy's 'Gangnam Style' is easily the best meme of 2012.
Everyone learned how to do the 'Gangnam Style' dance and it became a football celebration.
Even though Psy was outed for his anti-American past, people still couldn't get enough of 'Gangnam Style.'
