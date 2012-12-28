Our favourite Memes Of 2012

Photo: YouTube/Gangnam Style

A meme is a video, image, or idea that spreads over the Internet.For example, “Gangnam Style” is a meme with multiple layers as the song, music video, and dance went viral across the Internet.



Know Your Meme, a website dedicated to researching and documenting Internet memes and viral phenomena, declared “Gangnam Style” its best meme of 2012.

“Gangnam Style became a global hit, despite its language barrier, mainly because of the music video, particularly the horse dance and the dress code that hardly need a lot of explanation,” Know Your Meme editor Brad Kim tells us.

In a matter of months, “Gangnam Style” became YouTube’s most watched video ever, and everyone with Internet access learned how to do the cheesy horse dance.

As 2012 winds down, let’s take a look back at our favourite memes of the year.

