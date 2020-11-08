Best memes, videos, and gifs from social media reacting to President-elect Biden's victory

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Centre in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020.

Joe Biden won the presidential election by winning 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania and thus surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projectedFriday morning. On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden became the projected winner in Nevada, securing 6 more electoral votes and a total of 279 electoral votes, per Decision Desk HQ.

Major US media news outlets including the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post all called the election for Biden on Saturday. People celebrated in the streets and leaders around the world sent their congratulations.

Celebrations poured online as well, with a collection of GIFs, memes, and videos cheering Biden’s victory.

Lots and lots of dancing

Social media users are celebrating President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’s victory with some dance moves. For example, Democratic Congressman-elect for New York’s 16th Congressional District Jamaal Bowman posted a video where he was dancing, driving, smiling, and vibing.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a video thanking Philadelphia for Biden’s Triumph. Biden won the presidency after winning 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projectedFriday morning. NBA star LeBron James retweeted DuVernay’s tweet also thanking Philadelphia.

Thank you, Philadelphia! On behalf of all of us, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/3q9XfmPWEW — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2020

My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let’s celebrate! Responsibly still ???? https://t.co/zcIRuDgr4E — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Madam Vice President

Kamala Harris is the first Black and Asian American woman vice-president-elect in history. The Internet proudly toasted to this historic stride with lots of memes and gifs celebrating Harris.

Madame Vice President ???????????? pic.twitter.com/E4ta4BsVNV — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) November 7, 2020

Biden’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ cameo

Biden made a cameo appearance in an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2012, when the main character Leslie Knope, portrayed by Amy Poehler, met “her hero” â€” President-elect Biden. At one point Leslie Knope tells Biden “this isn’t happening,” to which Biden reacts “No, it’s happening,” which many users on Twitter are finding apropos for the moment.

“Ice cream for breakfast”

President-elect Biden is not shy about his love for ice cream, and the Internet is celebrating his victory with GIFs and memes of Biden eating ice cream. Comedian Jimmy Fallon tweeted a GIF of him and Biden eating ice cream during Biden’s appearance on the “Tonight Show” on NBC.

“Party in the USA”

Singer Miley Cyrus tweeted out a compilation of videos celebrating Biden and Harris’s victory with her hit single “Party in the USA” used as the soundtrack.

SIRI PLAY PARTY IN THE USA — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 7, 2020

this is the party in the USA miley spoke of — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 7, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.