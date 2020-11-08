Best memes, videos, and gifs from social media reacting to President-elect Biden's victory

- Joe Biden won the presidential election, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected Friday morning.
- After major US media news outlets called the race on Saturday, people celebrated in the streets, and leaders around the world sent their congratulations.
- Reactions flooded the internet as well. Here are some key moments from social media.
Joe Biden won the presidential election by winning 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania and thus surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projectedFriday morning. On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden became the projected winner in Nevada, securing 6 more electoral votes and a total of 279 electoral votes, per Decision Desk HQ.
Major US media news outlets including the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post all called the election for Biden on Saturday. People celebrated in the streets and leaders around the world sent their congratulations.
Celebrations poured online as well, with a collection of GIFs, memes, and videos cheering Biden’s victory.
Lots and lots of dancing
Social media users are celebrating President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’s victory with some dance moves. For example, Democratic Congressman-elect for New York’s 16th Congressional District Jamaal Bowman posted a video where he was dancing, driving, smiling, and vibing.
JUST VIBIN’ pic.twitter.com/D3QuDbZH0A
— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 7, 2020
Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a video thanking Philadelphia for Biden’s Triumph. Biden won the presidency after winning 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projectedFriday morning. NBA star LeBron James retweeted DuVernay’s tweet also thanking Philadelphia.
Thank you, Philadelphia! On behalf of all of us, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/3q9XfmPWEW
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2020
My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let’s celebrate! Responsibly still ???? https://t.co/zcIRuDgr4E
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
Madam Vice President
Kamala Harris is the first Black and Asian American woman vice-president-elect in history. The Internet proudly toasted to this historic stride with lots of memes and gifs celebrating Harris.
Madame Vice President ???????????? pic.twitter.com/E4ta4BsVNV
— Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) November 7, 2020
“Madam Vice President” is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/rg1fErtHGX
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 7, 2020
Biden’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ cameo
Biden made a cameo appearance in an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2012, when the main character Leslie Knope, portrayed by Amy Poehler, met “her hero” â€” President-elect Biden. At one point Leslie Knope tells Biden “this isn’t happening,” to which Biden reacts “No, it’s happening,” which many users on Twitter are finding apropos for the moment.
!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OnjGaXkaF9
— Greg Pikitis ???? (@gina_reis) November 7, 2020
“Ice cream for breakfast”
President-elect Biden is not shy about his love for ice cream, and the Internet is celebrating his victory with GIFs and memes of Biden eating ice cream. Comedian Jimmy Fallon tweeted a GIF of him and Biden eating ice cream during Biden’s appearance on the “Tonight Show” on NBC.
I ate ice cream for breakfast! Cheers @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VoO5j6mwsO
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 7, 2020
“Party in the USA”
Singer Miley Cyrus tweeted out a compilation of videos celebrating Biden and Harris’s victory with her hit single “Party in the USA” used as the soundtrack.
Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ???????????? pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020
SIRI PLAY PARTY IN THE USA
— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 7, 2020
this is the party in the USA miley spoke of
— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 7, 2020
