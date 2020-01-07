21 hilariously dark memes about Joe's spooky glass box on 'You'

Kirstie Renae
NetflixPenn Badgley as Joe on ‘You.’

Shortly after Netflix dropped season two of “You” in December, fans started having fun with it on Twitter.

From memes and jokes about Joe (Penn Badgley) and his “magical invisibility” hat to reactions to the season’s big twist ending, fans got creative with their tweets.

But one thing people couldn’t stop talking about was, of course,Joe’s glass box.

Here are some of the best dark and hilarious memes about it.


Warning: Spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

Many fans were confused about how Joe managed to get the box from New York to Los Angeles

On season one, the glass box is a temperature-controlled vault where Mooney’s bookstore holds rare books.

But somehow during his quick escape from New York to Los Angeles, Joe managed to disassemble the box, move it, and set it up in a storage unit without being caught.

The only explanation for the presence of the box in season two is a quick line in which Joe said it took longer to assemble it on his own than when he used to set it up with Mooney.

Some fans joked about wanting to be inside the box

On season two, Joe forms a close friendship with one of his victims, Will Bettelheim. Together they eat meals, play hangman, and talk about life.

Partially because of this, some fans felt that being locked inside the glass box looked like a welcome escape from life – and many joked about how they’d actually like being locked in the box.

Many tweets mentioned Will, who bonds with Joe and is freed from the box

Out of all the victims held in Joe’s glass box, Will is the only person to make it out alive. Joe voluntarily let Will go to prove to himself that he’s a good person.

Will (played by Robin Lord Taylor) also became quite a fan favourite and appeared in a few hilarious tweets.

Some fans made jokes about when Joe was trapped in his own box

Late in the second season, Candace (Ambyr Childers) manages to trap Joe in the box and calls Love (Victoria Pedretti) to come to the storage unit and see the truth.

Love ends up killing Candace and returns to the glass box to reveal her dark past to Joe, who is still trapped inside.

Fans joked about Joe’s facial expressions when he was held captive and found out the truth about Love.

Some even poked fun at his reaction to the “big reveal” that Love was a killer too.

But many of the jokes were about what people would do if they were trapped inside Joe’s glass box

Throughout seasons one and two, Joe keeps his victims trapped for long periods of time.

He brings them food (sometimes, for better or worse, with their dietary restrictions in mind) and often stays to have conversations.

Some victims try to persuade Joe to let them out, while others appeal to Joe by forming a relationship with him.

