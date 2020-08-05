The best types of medicine for nausea and which is right for you

Crystal Cox/Business Insider There are many different medications you can take for nausea, depending on what is causing it.

There are many different reasons why you may experience nausea. Sometimes it is due to an underlying medical condition. Other times, nausea may occur as a result of motion sickness or eating too much.

In many of these cases, taking anti-nausea medication can help relieve your symptoms quickly. But which medicine you should take depends on what’s causing your nausea.

What causes nausea?

The most common causes of nausea include:

Motion sickness. Conflicting signals between sensory receptors and the central nervous system are thought to cause motion sickness. This can occur when riding in a car, aeroplane or boat. For example, when in an aeroplane, your inner ear might detect movement, while your eyes see a static picture in front of you. This imbalance can make you feel nauseous. About 1 in 3 people are highly susceptible to motion sickness.

Conflicting signals between sensory receptors and the central nervous system are thought to cause motion sickness. This can occur when riding in a car, aeroplane or boat. For example, when in an aeroplane, your inner ear might detect movement, while your eyes see a static picture in front of you. This imbalance can make you feel nauseous. About 1 in 3 people are highly susceptible to motion sickness. Acid reflux. Acid reflux affects 60 million Americans, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. This occurs when the sphincter muscle at the end of your esophagus relaxes and causes stomach acid to come back up. This regurgitation can result in an upset stomach and nausea.

Acid reflux affects 60 million Americans, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. This occurs when the sphincter muscle at the end of your esophagus relaxes and causes stomach acid to come back up. This regurgitation can result in an upset stomach and nausea. Pregnancy. Nausea during pregnancy is most common during the first trimester, affecting 70% to 90% of people. During this time, pregnant people experience a surge in hormones, like estrogen and the human chorionic gonadotropin (hGC), known as the “pregnancy hormone.” These hormone increases can result in nausea.

Nausea medicine for motion sickness

If you know you’re going to be nauseous in advance, you can prevent it by taking medication beforehand. So, for example, if you know you’re prone to get nausea on aeroplanes, you should take medication approximately half an hour before your flight takes off.

Here are the most common types of anti-nausea medicine for motion sickness:

D iphenhydramine . This medicine, such as Dramamine, works to slow the frequency of the churning in your stomach, which decreases nausea, says Daniel Devine, MD, internal medicine doctor and geriatrician at Devine Concierge Medicine, a primary care practice in Philadelphia.

. This medicine, such as Dramamine, works to slow the frequency of the churning in your stomach, which decreases nausea, says Daniel Devine, MD, internal medicine doctor and geriatrician at Devine Concierge Medicine, a primary care practice in Philadelphia. Scopolamine. This works similarly to diphenhydramine, but is a patch that should be applied behind the ear at least 12 hours before motion sickness, and replaced every 72 hours. This can be particularly helpful for people who might be going on a boat for a prolonged period of time, like a cruise.

Motion sickness medications work best when taken before the activity that may cause motion sickness, Devine says, so it won’t help as much to take it after you feel nauseous.

Nausea medicine for acid reflux

Nausea caused by acid reflux is best resolved by treating the acid reflux itself, Devine says. The two major classes of medication to treat acid reflux are:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs). These reduce stomach acid production and thus acid reflux symptoms. Common examples include Prilosec, Nexium, and Prevacid.

(PPIs). These reduce stomach acid production and thus acid reflux symptoms. Common examples include Prilosec, Nexium, and Prevacid. Histamine Type-2 Receptor Antagonists (H2 blockers). These also decrease stomach acid production and secretion. Common examples include Zantac or Pepcid.

These are prescription medications, but some of them are available over-the-counter at lower strength doses. You should contact your doctor if you experience symptoms of acid reflux, like heartburn and nausea, that persist for seven days even with over-the-counter treatment.

Nausea medicine for pregnancy

Nausea during pregnancy typically subsides in the second trimester, though there are some people who experience it for longer, or who may have an extreme version, known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) is a common over-the-counter anti-nausea medication deemed safe during pregnancy, Devine says. However, the kind of anti-nausea medication or treatment best suited for a pregnant person depends on the severity of their nausea and other individual factors.

Some anti-nausea medications may impact fetal development, so if you think you may need anti-nausea medication, it’s important to discuss options with your obstetrician first.

Nausea medicine for other causes

If you experience severe, recurrent episodes of nausea – without a clear underlying cause – your doctor may prescribe medications that act on histamine, dopamine, or serotonin receptors in the brain.

These prescription medications can help treat acute episodes of nausea or prevent future episodes. Examples include:

Phenergan and Promacot , which are antihistamines that block histamine receptors in the part of the brain that creates nausea.

, which are antihistamines that block histamine receptors in the part of the brain that creates nausea. Promepar and Compro, which block dopamine receptors in the brain that control nausea and vomiting.

which block dopamine receptors in the brain that control nausea and vomiting. Sancuso,ZofranandAloxi, which block a chemical in the brain and the gut called serotonin, which can cause nausea.

Side effects of nausea medicine

Common side effects of anti-nausea medication include:

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Headache

Most medications to treat nausea are safe, Devine says, but there are cases where anti-nausea medication may not be a good idea. Some common anti-nausea medications, like those acting on dopamine and serotonin receptors, can affect electrical rhythms of the heart.

These medications are typically not recommended for people with a history of heart conditions or those on other medications with potential side effects of heart rhythm abnormalities.

Takeaways

Talk with your doctor about the best anti-nausea medication for your symptoms. Together, you can develop a treatment plan to prevent and treat your nausea.

“No one should have to suffer with frequent nausea and vomiting,” Devine says. “In the overwhelming majority of cases, nausea can be well managed with a combination of lifestyle, dietary, and medication therapies.”

For more information, learn about the best home remedies for nausea.

