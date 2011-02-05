The 15 Best Media Companies To Work For

Company rating: 3.2

CEO approval: Jeff Zucker, 52%

Bottom line: Employees commented on the great opportunity you have to work with talented people who have been in the game forever. Some complained, however, the company is under-staffed, leading to long hours.

Employee feedback:

'Hey, you are working on the Universal Studios lot. If that excites you, then you should work here. I met a great bunch of people while working at NBC. The salary was decent but promotions were not. There is a chance to move up in the company but you have to play games. That's life though. Enjoy.'

'You work with really talented people. Some of the old-timers had been there 50 years. That made it a great place to learn ethics and groom yourself for a distant future. The equipment is the newest in the field. Great place to learn media technology and to get hands on experience.'

'It's so large yet somehow seems to never have enough money in their budget to fully staff positions that your department needs to have manned in order to accomplish the goals you are tasked to do.'

Note: If companies had the same rating, we used the CEO rating to determine the winner.

Source: Glassdoor.com