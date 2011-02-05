The 15 Best Media Companies To Work For

Photo: Courtesy of Glassdoor
Everyone dreams about working amongst the hottest stars out there and jobs at media companies are frequently glamorized in movies and on TV.To be sure, there’s a lot of perks when it comes to working at these media powerhouses. But even the best, most glamorous media jobs have their downfalls.
Glassdoor.com, a website for anonymous employer reviews, compiled a list of the best media companies to work for. We shuffled through the employee reviews to get an idea of why these companies are so great, and where they could use improvement.
General consensus: these are companies with well-established brands that act as great resume builders, but it can be hard to move up through the ranks and sometimes pay is on the low side.
Company rating: 3.2
CEO approval: Jeff Zucker, 52%
Bottom line: Employees commented on the great opportunity you have to work with talented people who have been in the game forever. Some complained, however, the company is under-staffed, leading to long hours.
Employee feedback:
'Hey, you are working on the Universal Studios lot. If that excites you, then you should work here. I met a great bunch of people while working at NBC. The salary was decent but promotions were not. There is a chance to move up in the company but you have to play games. That's life though. Enjoy.'
'You work with really talented people. Some of the old-timers had been there 50 years. That made it a great place to learn ethics and groom yourself for a distant future. The equipment is the newest in the field. Great place to learn media technology and to get hands on experience.'
'It's so large yet somehow seems to never have enough money in their budget to fully staff positions that your department needs to have manned in order to accomplish the goals you are tasked to do.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.2
CEO approval: David M. Zaslav, 63%
Bottom line: In general, employees are happy with upper management and appreciate the consistent feedback they receive. But some employees feel people aren't necessarily promoted for hard work but somehow shmooze their way up the chain.
Employee feedback:
'Solid Senior Management direction and vision - Consistent feedback on performance.'
'Discovery is a great brand to have on one's resume and the colleagues were some of the best. With the exception of the support functions, the staff at Discovery are bright and vibrant, and it's easy to make friends who conduct themselves with sincerity both professionally and socially.'
'They reward selfishness. Transparency is lacking, so many people cheat their way up easily. Some VPs, Directors, Managers should not be in the positions that they are in, it seems like they are not qualified or competent, making their teams suffer. Not much room for promotion.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.2
CEO approval: Jim Gianopoulos, 67%
Bottom line: Employees feel there is large opportunity to move up in the company. Many people also commented on the great benefits offered at Fox.
Employee feedback:
'Good benefits, reasonable prices in the commissary. Internal classes to develop staff. Excellent opportunities on the creative side of the business. Excellent place to start your career if you are young and fresh out of college. Fast promotions for staff in the correct demographic of 20 - 35. Best opportunity if you have come from a large consulting firm.'
'Good opportunities, great projects, supportive environment. Fox has a keen eye for market trends and films that are off kilter but can revolutionise the current scene. They treat employees with respect and listen to every body's needs and thoughts.'
'Great group of people. Senior Management was very good at promoting from within and encouraging continued education. Hours were reasonable and flexible.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.2
CEO approval: Rolf Schmidt-Holtz, 69%
Bottom line: Sony employees love the laid-back, relaxed atmosphere they experience at work and the well-known artists they get to work with. But due to the current state of the music industry, some employees feel as though they work exhausting hours without enough pay.
Employee feedback:
'Sony BMG is well-respected and well-resourced company. The major benefit is that you get work with marquee brands & artists, well known within the industry.'
'The recent atmosphere is radically changed and now employees are working exhaustive hours and are poorly compensated with few perks. While budgets to promote music have been drastically cut, staff have to endure the exorbitant lavish monies bestowed on the talent and senior mgt, making employees very resentful and bitter.'
'It is a very relaxed environment given the nature of the music industry. You can listen to music, wear jeans (as long as you are presentable, of course!) I am very satisfied with the health insurance benefits. They've really been a blessing.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.3
CEO approval: Frank A. Bennack Jr., 60%
Bottom line: Hearst employees comment on great learning environment, especially in their internship program. The also like the wide variety of careers at Hearst you can explore. The main complaint was of the low entry salaries in the editorial department.
Employee feedback:
'I was an art intern at Hearst last Spring semester and everyone was super helpful and nice. I learned a lot when I worked there and it set me on the career path towards publishing. The building is beautiful and all the facilities are modern and up-to-date.'
'It was very hands on and the extra bonuses were always a plus while working there. You also learn a lot.'
'The building is unbelievable. The management is generally fair. There are many different areas that one can pursue. This can mean different magazines, newspapers, TV stations, etc. Also one can work on the editorial staff, sales staff, marketing staff, etc. So there are a lot of different avenues or employees.'
'Low salaries and lack of bonuses for editorial team in my department. Negligible, and really rather insulting, salary raises over the past several years (about $800 to $1000 per year). This despite an ever-increasing workload.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.3
CEO approval: Jeff Bewkes, 60%
Bottom line: Employees found Time Warner to be a great career starting point with good benefits but they saw a problem in the divide between staff and upper management.
Employee feedback:
'The benefits are great: free cable, free internet, good price for health insurance and dental insurance.'
'Good benefits. Let's you take time off when you need it. Great co-workers. Good place to hang out while you plan your next career move. Salary is alright.'
'Management that cannot make up their minds, whishy washy, HR department that cannot be trusted to follow through or listen to both sides of an issue. Resentment toward customers and listening to their issues. Lack of proactive thought to work with customers to solve problems and issues. Power struggle between corporate and local division/regional offices which at times become very political.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.3
CEO approval: Judy McGrath, 76%
Bottom line: Most employees commented how MTV is such a great company to have on your resume because it is so well-known. And some say the company is very laid back, but, almost too laid back.
Employee feedback:
'Young popular company, impressive on resume, fun culture, good experience. You can meet some really awesome people here. And the view from your desk is spectacular.'
'Excellent work environment, friendly people, room for growth and not cut-throat at all. Executives are always up to listen to improvements or suggestions.'
'There is a very laid back culture at MTV and the people are very nice. Lots of perks to the job, and the hours aren't too bad.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.4
CEO approval: Tom Curley, 67%
Bottom line: Overall, employees feel like the Associated Press houses a great working environment with many talented people to learn from. The main complaint is the low pay rate.
Employee feedback:
'Positive environment, entrepreneurial feel at least within the New Media department, very interesting multi-faceted work due to industry shifts (print to online, etc), high value of product/services offered, good communication between departments.'
'AP is globally known, so there is a lot of prestige and recognition on the outside. Industry-wide, the salaries are excellent unless you live in a major city such as New York. The benefits are excellent and to a certain extent make up for the salaries. You're probably best off living somewhere else.'
'There are some gaps in management quality in the middle management area of the AP, and there are many questions about its economic health.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.4
CEO approval: Bill Nelson, 88%
Bottom line: Employees say working for HBO is fun, has many perks, and is challenging and satisfying. But many feel as though there is no room for promotion.
Employee feedback:
'The satisfaction of saying you work at HBO and the time off is very generous (4 weeks). The pay is also competitive, but again - it was good, not great.'
'Every day was a new challenge and my coworkers all thought of innovative ways to reach their audience and best market the company.'
'HBO was an extremely fun place to work. Everyone was very friendly and people were more than willing to help you out when needed. The atmosphere was very laid back, however, people worked really hard and reaped the benefits. I met numerous celebrities and attended many events after work.'
'There were rumours about how difficult it was to move around the company. It also seemed difficult to move up the ladder as well.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.4
CEO approval: Bob Iger, 89%
Bottom line: Employees are treated with respect, no matter their position and there is opportunity to explore working in many sectors of the company. Some mention however, that there are different management strategies
Employee feedback:
'A great place to work with many different businesses and the opportunity to meet many different professionals. Everyone is polite and kind and creates a great environment to work in. The Disney brand is maintained by all its employees.'
'Everyone at Disney is treated with the highest level of respect, from executives to interns. People seem truly happy to be there, and not to mention, there are incredible perks - concert events, movie screenings, speaker series and behind-the-scenes previews of upcoming projects.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.4
CEO approval: George W. Bodenheimer, 93%
Bottom line: This is a great place for any sports fanatic to work, employees rave abo out the opportunities to work with and learn from the best people in the industry.
Employee feedback:
'Electric atmosphere, At every level, you work shoulder-to-shoulder with the absolute best in the industry. Project opportunities abound. Self-starters thrive. Exceptional talent will definitely be noticed. The Bristol campus is a very good place to work; sometimes even fun. The 'This Is SportsCenter' commercials really aren't all that far fetched. Talented staff are respected and appreciated by supervisors.'
'Great people, fun atmosphere. If you like sports, it's a very cool place to work. Also, very competent people in my department. Employees seemed helpful and supportive of one another. Professional environment. People communicated well. TVs at most desks so employees can 'stay up to date' on sports was very cool.'
'A factory. Sports production has a voracious appetite for content; no letup.
It's a great place to work, so middle and top managers are lifers. Thus, limited advancement opportunities, even for solid performers.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Chuck Townsend, 78%
Bottom line: Condé Nast is viewed as an excellent resume builder and a great place to work with awesome perks by employees. When it comes to promotions however, some employees feel as though they are unfair, and hard to come by.
Employee feedback:
'Excellent resume builder, amazing benefits, the people are all very similar and fun to work with. There are awesome perks such as free magazines (TONS of them, as Conde Nast publishes so many), discounts and freebies from clients, events, & a ton of cool Conde Nast schwag.'
'You can move ahead, but mostly it's about favoritism in many cases and not worth the effort. Fairness is not really the name of the game.'
'While not everyone outside of New York will know the name of the overall company, they'll definitely know one of the titles you work for (GQ, Vogue, The New Yorker, etc). Great for a resume. The things you work on (style, fashion, food, travel) are probably a lot more exciting than working in insurance or accounting. Once you're in, they are very good about letting you jump from publication to publication. So if you're a marketing associate in one group and the path to marketing manager at your job is blocked or one opens at another magazine, you can switch over and get a raise/title that way.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 3.6
CEO approval: Anne M. Sweeney, 82%
Bottom line: Employees enjoy the work environment and find work at ABC interesting and organised. A few found problems in management and long hours.
Employee feedback:
'The atmosphere is very relaxed compared to a lot of organisations. Serene is also a good word to describe it. Many, many people refer friends to work there because the work is interesting, the people are friendly and the pace is nice.'
'Well organised, professional, adaptable, business owners are actively involved every day.'
'hierarchy, management, hours, and not enough recognition.'
Company rating: 3.6
CEO approval: Phil Kent, 86%
Bottom line: Most employees love their work environment and the talented people that surround them. Some feel as though moving up in the company however is very political.
Employee feedback:
'You have the chance to work with creative, talented and hardworking professionals. There is great flexibility with work schedule. Management are willing to listen and making improvements in all areas.'
'The media and entertainment business is a mentally stimulating environment and Turner strives to be on the cutting edge. I have great opportunities to learn and contribute to this mega-media giant. Great benefits - i.e. medical, dental, health insurance, 401k, vacation time, Summer Fridays, discounted products & services from our advertisers, professional development classes and generous time off for holidays.'
'What does it take to get promoted? They are handed out like candy to some, while others are often overlooked. It seems like if you do nothing or do your job poorly, you are better off than people who work hard and deliver consistently.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
Company rating: 4.5
CEO approval: Tom Gardner, 100%
Bottom line: Employees rave about the environment, the people, the benefits, and the culture of the company. They feel pride in their work and respect their 'solid leadership.' Criticism of the company came as constructive, saying the company could be more organised, but in such a business, a little chaos is expected.
Employee feedback:
'The best parts of working for The Motley Fool are the great people you work with and the amazing culture and benefits, and what rocks is those 'Pros' all applies to every employee in every position.'
'Motivated, youthful organisation with a mission that changes thousands of lives every day. Pride of mission is just as important as pride in a job well done. Thanks to solid leadership, the company is well-positioned and riding high in its sector, with increasing prospects while its competition withers.'
'There are admirable efforts to be focused and organised, but when a bit of chaos is part of your corporate identity things are just going to be at times somewhat chaotic.'
Source: Glassdoor.com
