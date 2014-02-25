The 27 Best Medal-Winning Reactions At The Sochi Olympics

While the most popular medal celebration is when Olympians bite their medals, that is actually a staged photo op at the request of the photographers.
Rather, the best reactions by Olympians are the spontaneous fits of joys and exuberance.
On the next few pages we’ll take a look at our favourite medal-winning reactions from Sochi.
Italian speed skater Arianna Fontana was much more excited about her silver medal than the gold medal winner.
Can you tell which member of the bronze medal-winning French cross-country ski team raced the final leg of the relay?
Canada's Alex Bilodeau pulled his brother out of the crowd to celebrate. Bilodeau's brother has cerebral palsy.
Swiss cross-country skier Dario Cologna postponed his gold medal celebration for 28 minutes so that he could shake the hand of the skier who finished last.
Canada's ridiculously photogenic Justine Dufour-Lapointe was photographed with a single tear after winning gold in the women's moguls.
Justine Dufour-Lapointe also got to share the flower ceremony podium with her sister, who won silver.
Norway's gold medal-winning Nordic combined team slid down the ski jump hill towards their country's flag.
Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won gold in the women's snowboard cross and then did a dance on the podium.
When Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu set the world record in the men's figure skating short program he scared his coach.
Switzerland's Dominique Gisin and Slovenia's Tina Maze tied for the gold in women's downhill and were excited to share the podium.
Christof Innerhofer of Italy did a somersault onto the podium after winning bronze in the men's super combined downhill.
This multi-image shot of ski jumper Noriaki Kasai of Japan makes it seem like he was walking on air after winning a silver medal.
Alexey Voevoda of Russia was overcome with emotion after winning gold in the bobsleigh on his home soil.
Ashely Wagner won bronze in the team figure skating competition but she was not impressed with her own score.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.