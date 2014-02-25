The 27 Best Medal-Winning Reactions At The Sochi Olympics

While the most popular medal celebration is when Olympians bite their medals, that is actually a staged photo op at the request of the photographers.

Rather, the best reactions by Olympians are the spontaneous fits of joys and exuberance.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at our favourite medal-winning reactions from Sochi.

