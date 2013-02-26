We Found The Best Meatballs In New York City

Photo: Piccolo Angolo

In a city where dinner can cost more than a night at a hotel and restaurants are run like corporations, there’s nothing better than discovering a local neighbourhood joint with great food and decent prices.Piccolo Angolo, a classic Italian restaurant on Hudson Street in the West Village, fits the bill, although the secret is out — you’ll need a reservation if you want to nab one of the wooden tables during prime dining hours.



The 21-year-old restaurant is a family affair: owner Renato Migliorini and his two children run the show and do everything from booking tables to clearing plates.

It’s the perfect spot for a first date (great wine list, reasonable prices) or a big birthday dinner (family-style menu for parties of six and up, killer cheese cake).

The star dish at Piccolo Angolo is unquestionably the Linguine con Polpette, or all-beef meatballs. The steaming entree comes with two meatballs the size of softballs, smothered in homemade marinara sauce and served over a bed of al dente linguine.

In New York City, where meatballs have become something of an obsession, this classic family recipe stands out. The dish, which is enormous, has a nice shock value, too — heads turn every time it leaves the kitchen and lands in front of a lucky diner.

The lobster cannelloni, stuffed with fresh lobster and covered in vodka sauce, and an on-the-bone veal parmigiana with fresh mozzarella also got rave reviews at our table.

Don’t be ashamed to ask for a doggy bag.

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

