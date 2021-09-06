The 15 best MCU fight scenes ranked, from Thanos battles to Shang-Chi duels

14. Spider-Man vs Mysterio – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

While “Doctor Strange” had introduced us to trippy montage sequences in the MCU, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio took it to another level.

During this fight, Spider-Man loses control of what is real and what is not as Mysterio creates illusion after illusion with plenty of striking images including a spider transitioning into an army of Mysterios and a zombie Iron Man.

The final fight in London may be more of a straight-up battle, but this sequence is superior due to its clever use of imagery and the ultimate display of power from illusion master Mysterio.