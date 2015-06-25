Man who has eaten McDonald's in more than 30 countries reveals who does it best

Ray Williams Travel show host Ray Williams has been to many McDonald’s around the world.

Ray Williams has eaten at McDonald’s in 34 countries.

The travel show host and producer, who once made headlines for croudsourcing an effort to get legendary chef Anthony Bourdain on the air, says the fast food giant is a comforting taste of home on the road.

McDonald’s restaurants in Australia and France have a reputation for being better than those in America.

Of all the McDonald’s he’s tried, Williams says Thailand does it best.

Here are a few reasons he thinks Thailand has the best McDonald’s.

1. Most sandwiches are available in double size.

“That’s four patties in some cases,” Williams said. “A double Big Mac is never a bad idea.”

24hr McD's next door to my hotel and they do DOUBLE Big Macs. Gonna be an emotionally challenging week. A photo posted by Katrina Bell (@misskb_1) on Dec 10, 2013 at 4:56am PST

2. Samurai pork burger

One of the best-known menu items in Thailand is a burger with a pork patty, teriyaki sauce, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise.

Williams says this “burger” — which is like a cross between a McRib and a Big Mac — lives up to the hype.

A photo posted by น้อง เบียร์ (@b_nes35) on Jan 21, 2015 at 4:24am PST

Other exotic menu items include spicy chicken, served with eggs and rice.

A photo posted by Pueng PT (@msnpmnp) on Mar 14, 2015 at 10:03pm PDT

3. The dessert menu

Like McDonald’s in France, Thailand offers a more extensive dessert menu than what Americans are used to.

Williams says the pineapple pie, which looks identical to McDonald’s classic apple pie, is his favorite.

หิวๆ ระหว่างรอ ^$^ A photo posted by Aiw T'td (@aiwch_td) on Oct 19, 2013 at 3:43am PDT

Menu items also include a corn pie, ice cream floats, and Ovaltine drinks.

Some locations have cheesecake and brownies, too.

มื้อดึกคึกคัก #srtawberrycheesecake #brownies A photo posted by (@beerberry_sprite) on Mar 29, 2014 at 11:40am PDT

4. Delivery

Williams says that Thailand has mastered delivery.

You can get your Big Mac delivered 24 hours a day in some locations. The food arrives quickly — while it is still hot.

McDonald’s is attempting to expand delivery in America.

5. Ronald McDonald is different.

Outside McDonald’s locations in Thailand, Ronald McDonald clasps his hands in greeting.

“What’s not to love about Ronald welcoming you in true Buddhist fashion?” Williams said.

A photo posted by Khoi Tran (@khoiala) on Feb 23, 2015 at 5:24pm PST

Other notable things about McDonald’s Thailand include some crazy dipping sauces.

Berry Mayo Dip … 55555 @sunny_sepia A photo posted by NYSℍ∆PHA⊗KA℟U$H (@nyshaphax_) on Oct 7, 2013 at 7:23am PDT

Breakfast classics served alongside Thai dishes like rice pudding:

A photo posted by pompam07 (@pompam07) on Mar 19, 2014 at 5:54pm PDT

And some fun Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys.

A photo posted by Marunye (@marunye) on Dec 7, 2013 at 1:15pm PST

