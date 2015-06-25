Man who has eaten McDonald's in more than 30 countries reveals who does it best

Ray Williams has eaten at McDonald’s in 34 countries.
The travel show host and producer, who once made headlines for croudsourcing an effort to get legendary chef Anthony Bourdain on the air, says the fast food giant is a comforting taste of home on the road.
McDonald’s restaurants in Australia and France have a reputation for being better than those in America.
Of all the McDonald’s he’s tried, Williams says Thailand does it best.
Here are a few reasons he thinks Thailand has the best McDonald’s.
1. Most sandwiches are available in double size.
“That’s four patties in some cases,” Williams said. “A double Big Mac is never a bad idea.”
2. Samurai pork burger
One of the best-known menu items in Thailand is a burger with a pork patty, teriyaki sauce, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise.
Williams says this “burger” — which is like a cross between a McRib and a Big Mac — lives up to the hype.
Other exotic menu items include spicy chicken, served with eggs and rice.
3. The dessert menu
Like McDonald’s in France, Thailand offers a more extensive dessert menu than what Americans are used to.
Williams says the pineapple pie, which looks identical to McDonald’s classic apple pie, is his favorite.
Menu items also include a corn pie, ice cream floats, and Ovaltine drinks.
Some locations have cheesecake and brownies, too.
4. Delivery
Williams says that Thailand has mastered delivery.
You can get your Big Mac delivered 24 hours a day in some locations. The food arrives quickly — while it is still hot.
McDonald’s is attempting to expand delivery in America.
5. Ronald McDonald is different.
Outside McDonald’s locations in Thailand, Ronald McDonald clasps his hands in greeting.
“What’s not to love about Ronald welcoming you in true Buddhist fashion?” Williams said.
Other notable things about McDonald’s Thailand include some crazy dipping sauces.
Breakfast classics served alongside Thai dishes like rice pudding:
And some fun Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys.
