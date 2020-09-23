The 50 best MBA programs in the world

- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analyst, just released its 2021 Global MBA Ranking.
- Each year QS ranks the best business schools globally using five metrics and surveys from employers and academics.
- Stanford Graduate School of Business ranked at the top again, while University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School slipped to second place.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher- and business-education analyst, just released its 2021 Global MBA Ranking.
To find the best MBA programs, QS used five key metrics to develop an overall index: employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.
“In addition to analysing program-related inputs, QS also considered the reputation of specific business schools from the perspective of nearly 37,000 global employers and more than 34,000 global academics,” Dr. Andrew MacFarlane, the rankings manager at QS, said about the latest world rankings. “Finally, we mapped the education paths of 27,831 successful alumni back to specific institutions.”
Interest in recruiting business school graduates has picked up again after falling amid uncertainty earlier in the pandemic, according to a Graduate Management Admission Council survey in September.
Stanford Graduate School of Business ranked at the top again, while the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School dropped to second place after tying for first in last year’s ranking.
Read on to find out the top 50 global MBA programs, along with typical costs and the average salary earned three months after graduating. The full list and other rankings, such as programs specializing in finance or supply chain management, can be found on QS’ TopMBA website.
50. IIM Ahmedabad grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US40K to $US50K.
Location: Ahmedabad, India
Tuition and fees: Less than $US50K
Read more about IIM Ahmedabad here.
49. Dartmouth (Tuck) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about Tuck School of Business here.
48. Manchester (Alliance) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Manchester, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K
Read more about Alliance Manchester Business School here.
47. ESCP Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.
Location: Paris, France/London
Tuition and fees: Less than $US50K
Read more about ESCP Business School here.
46. EGADE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US50K to $US60K.
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K
Read more about EGADE Business School here.
45. Toronto (Rotman) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Toronto, Canada
Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K
Read more about Rotman School of Management here.
43 (tie). University of Hong Kong grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.
Location: Hong Kong SAR
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
Read more about University of Hong Kong here.
43 (tie). HKUST grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Hong Kong SAR
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
42. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K
Read more about Frankfurt School of Finance & Management here.
41. UNSW (AGSM) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.
Location: Sydney, Australia
Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K
Read more about Australian Graduate School of Management at UNSW here.
40. EDHEC Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.
Location: Nice, France
Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K
Read more about EDHEC Business School here.
39. Mannheim Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.
Location: Mannheim, Germany
Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K
Read more about Mannheim Business School here.
38. Indiana (Kelley) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K
Read more about Kelley School of Business here.
37. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K
Read more about Tepper School of Business here.
36. Texas (McCombs) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Austin, Texas
Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K
Read more about McCombs School of Business here.
35. CEIBS grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US60K to $US70K.
Location: Shanghai, China
Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K
34. Warwick Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Coventry, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K
Read more about Warwick Business School here.
33. Boston (Questrom) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K
Read more about Questrom School of Business here.
32. Cornell (Johnson) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Ithaca, New York
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about Cornell SC Johnson College of Business here.
30 (tie). USC (Marshall) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K
Read more about Marshall School of Business here.
30 (tie). Nanyang NTU Singapore grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Singapore
Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K
Read more about Nanyang NTU Singapore here.
29. Erasmus (RSM) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K
Read more about Rotterdam School of Management here.
28. National University of Singapore (NUS) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.
Location: Singapore
Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K
Read more about the National University of Singapore here.
27. ESSEC Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Tuition and fees: N/A
Read more about ESSEC Business School here.
26. Melbourne Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K
Read more about Melbourne Business School here.
25. IMD grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K
24. Copenhagen Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Tuition and fees: N/A
Read more about Copenhagen Business School here.
23. SDA Bocconi grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Milan, Italy
Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K
Read more about SDA Bocconi here.
22. Imperial College Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.
Location: London, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K
Read more about Imperial College Business School here.
21. Duke (Fuqua) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about The Fuqua School of Business here.
20. Michigan (Ross) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
Read more about Michigan Ross School of Business here.
19. NYU (Stern) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: New York, New York
Tuition and fees: Over $US150K
Read more about NYU Stern School of Business here.
17 (tie). Yale School of Management grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K
Read more about Yale School of Management here.
17 (tie). Cambridge (Judge) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
Read more about Cambridge Judge Business School here.
16. Oxford (Saïd) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Oxford, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US80K to $US90K
Read more about Saïd Business School here.
15. UCLA (Anderson) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K
Read more about UCLA Anderson School of Management here.
14. Northwestern (Kellogg) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Tuition and fees: $US140K to 150K
Read more about Kellogg School of Management here.
13. ESADE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
11 (tie). IESE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K
Read more about IESE Business School here.
11 (tie). Chicago (Booth) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about The University of Chicago Booth School of Business here.
10. UC Berkeley (Haas) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.
Location: Berkeley, California
Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K
Read more about Haas School of Business here.
9. IE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.
Location: Madrid, Spain
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
Read more about IE Business School here.
8. Columbia Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.
Location: New York, New York
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about Columbia Business School here.
7. London Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.
Location: London, United Kingdom
Tuition and fees: $US100K to $US110K
Read more about London Business School here.
6. INSEAD grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K
5. HEC Paris grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.
Location: Jouy en Josas, France
Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K
Read more about HEC Paris here.
4. Harvard Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about Harvard Business School here.
3. MIT (Sloan) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K-$US150K.
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about MIT Sloan School of Management here.
2. Penn (Wharton) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition and fees: Over $US150K
Read more about Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania here.
1. Stanford Graduate School of Business grads earn an average post-graduation salary of over $US150K.
Location: Stanford, California
Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K
Read more about Stanford Graduate School of Business here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.