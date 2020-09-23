The 50 best MBA programs in the world

Steve Proehl/Getty Images Stanford Graduate School of Business ranked at the top of QS’ 2021 Global MBA Ranking.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analyst, just released its 2021 Global MBA Ranking.

Each year QS ranks the best business schools globally using five metrics and surveys from employers and academics.

Stanford Graduate School of Business ranked at the top again, while University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School slipped to second place.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher- and business-education analyst, just released its 2021 Global MBA Ranking.

To find the best MBA programs, QS used five key metrics to develop an overall index: employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

“In addition to analysing program-related inputs, QS also considered the reputation of specific business schools from the perspective of nearly 37,000 global employers and more than 34,000 global academics,” Dr. Andrew MacFarlane, the rankings manager at QS, said about the latest world rankings. “Finally, we mapped the education paths of 27,831 successful alumni back to specific institutions.”

Interest in recruiting business school graduates has picked up again after falling amid uncertainty earlier in the pandemic, according to a Graduate Management Admission Council survey in September.

Stanford Graduate School of Business ranked at the top again, while the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School dropped to second place after tying for first in last year’s ranking.

Read on to find out the top 50 global MBA programs, along with typical costs and the average salary earned three months after graduating. The full list and other rankings, such as programs specializing in finance or supply chain management, can be found on QS’ TopMBA website.

50. IIM Ahmedabad grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US40K to $US50K.

View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Tuition and fees: Less than $US50K



Read more about IIM Ahmedabad here.



49. Dartmouth (Tuck) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about Tuck School of Business here.



48. Manchester (Alliance) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Alliance Manchester Business School

Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K



Read more about Alliance Manchester Business School here.



47. ESCP Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.

ESCP Business School

Location: Paris, France/London

Tuition and fees: Less than $US50K



Read more about ESCP Business School here.



46. EGADE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US50K to $US60K.

Osvaldo Maldonado/Getty Images

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K



Read more about EGADE Business School here.



45. Toronto (Rotman) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Roy Harris/Shutterstock

Location: Toronto, Canada

Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K



Read more about Rotman School of Management here.



43 (tie). University of Hong Kong grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.

e X p o s e/Shutterstock

Location: Hong Kong SAR

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about University of Hong Kong here.



43 (tie). HKUST grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Jimmy Chan/Shutterstock

Location: Hong Kong SAR

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about HKUST here.



42. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K



Read more about Frankfurt School of Finance & Management here.



41. UNSW (AGSM) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.

kokkai/Getty Images

Location: Sydney, Australia

Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K



Read more about Australian Graduate School of Management at UNSW here.



40. EDHEC Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Location: Nice, France

Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K



Read more about EDHEC Business School here.



39. Mannheim Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Location: Mannheim, Germany

Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K



Read more about Mannheim Business School here.



38. Indiana (Kelley) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K



Read more about Kelley School of Business here.



37. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K



Read more about Tepper School of Business here.



36. Texas (McCombs) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Location: Austin, Texas

Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K



Read more about McCombs School of Business here.



35. CEIBS grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US60K to $US70K.

Location: Shanghai, China

Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K



Read more about CEIBS here.



34. Warwick Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Location: Coventry, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K



Read more about Warwick Business School here.



33. Boston (Questrom) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Questrom School of Business

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K



Read more about Questrom School of Business here.



32. Cornell (Johnson) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

Lewis Liu/Shutterstock

Location: Ithaca, New York

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about Cornell SC Johnson College of Business here.



30 (tie). USC (Marshall) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K



Read more about Marshall School of Business here.



30 (tie). Nanyang NTU Singapore grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Reuters/Edgar Su

Location: Singapore

Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K



Read more about Nanyang NTU Singapore here.



29. Erasmus (RSM) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tuition and fees: $US50K to $US60K



Read more about Rotterdam School of Management here.



28. National University of Singapore (NUS) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US70K to $US80K.

kittijaroon/Getty Images

Location: Singapore

Tuition and fees: $US40K to $US50K



Read more about the National University of Singapore here.



27. ESSEC Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Tuition and fees: N/A



Read more about ESSEC Business School here.



26. Melbourne Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US110K to $US120K.

Melbourne Business School

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K



Read more about Melbourne Business School here.



25. IMD grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

IMD Business School

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K



Read more about IMD here.



24. Copenhagen Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Copenhagen Business School

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuition and fees: N/A



Read more about Copenhagen Business School here.



23. SDA Bocconi grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Location: Milan, Italy

Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K



Read more about SDA Bocconi here.



22. Imperial College Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US80K to $US90K.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Location: London, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US60K to $US70K



Read more about Imperial College Business School here.



21. Duke (Fuqua) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about The Fuqua School of Business here.



20. Michigan (Ross) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about Michigan Ross School of Business here.



19. NYU (Stern) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Location: New York, New York

Tuition and fees: Over $US150K



Read more about NYU Stern School of Business here.



17 (tie). Yale School of Management grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K



Read more about Yale School of Management here.



17 (tie). Cambridge (Judge) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Poohz/Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about Cambridge Judge Business School here.



16. Oxford (Saïd) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

John Wreford/Getty Images

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US80K to $US90K



Read more about Saïd Business School here.



15. UCLA (Anderson) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Pamela Brick/Shutterstock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tuition and fees: $US130K to $US140K



Read more about UCLA Anderson School of Management here.



14. Northwestern (Kellogg) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP via Getty Images

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Tuition and fees: $US140K to 150K



Read more about Kellogg School of Management here.



13. ESADE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.

Gustau Nacarino/Reuters

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about ESADE here.



11 (tie). IESE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

Albert Gea/Reuters

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K



Read more about IESE Business School here.



11 (tie). Chicago (Booth) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about The University of Chicago Booth School of Business here.



10. UC Berkeley (Haas) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US130K to $US140K.

DNY59/Getty Images

Location: Berkeley, California

Tuition and fees: $US110K to $US120K



Read more about Haas School of Business here.



9. IE Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US90K to $US100K.

Location: Madrid, Spain

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about IE Business School here.



8. Columbia Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.

Location: New York, New York

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about Columbia Business School here.



7. London Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.

Spiroview Inc / Shutterstock.com

Location: London, United Kingdom

Tuition and fees: $US100K to $US110K



Read more about London Business School here.



6. INSEAD grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US100K to $US110K.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images INSEAD in Singapore.

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Tuition and fees: $US90K to $US100K



Read more about INSEAD here.



5. HEC Paris grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US120K to $US130K.

HEC Paris

Location: Jouy en Josas, France

Tuition and fees: $US70K to $US80K



Read more about HEC Paris here.



4. Harvard Business School grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about Harvard Business School here.



3. MIT (Sloan) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K-$US150K.

MIT Sloan

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K



Read more about MIT Sloan School of Management here.



2. Penn (Wharton) grads earn an average post-graduation salary of $US140K to $US150K.

Jia He/Getty Images

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition and fees: Over $US150K

Read more about Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania here.

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business grads earn an average post-graduation salary of over $US150K.

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Location: Stanford, California

Tuition and fees: $US140K to $US150K

Read more about Stanford Graduate School of Business here.

