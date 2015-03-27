4 great mattress toppers that ensure a good night's sleep [up to 83% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s nothing better for your health than a good night’s sleep.

People who sleep well have fewer heart problems, are less likely to make risky financial decisions, and are in better shape.

So in order to sleep better at night, we recommend getting a mattress topper.

We picked four of our favourites (that are all super discounted right now.)

Memory foam conforms to your body perfectly, which reduces pressure points that cause you to toss and turn at night.

Pro-tip: These toppers come in various widths (from 2″ to 4″). If you’re a bigger person we recommend selecting a thicker model.

Memory Foam Solutions: $US659.99 $US113.99 [up to 83% off]

If regular memory foam isn’t enough for you, go for the latex mattress topper.

It provides 33% more pressure relief than conventional foam and fibre cushioning materials.

Plus, it won’t bunch, flatten, or sag.

Ultimate dreams Talalay latex soft mattress topper: $US599.00 $US354.00 [up to 42% off]

Another option is the gel infused memory foam topper, which is known for its therapeutic qualities and orthopaedic support.

This gel mattress topper specifically helps relieve neck, back and shoulder pain.

And because the foam curves around your body, it helps relieve stress, joint and muscle pain and even arthritis.

The Milliard gel infused memory foam mattress topper + ultra soft removable bamboo cover: $US369.00 $US84.99 [up to 77% off]

And if you want the best quality for a lower-priced model, this mattress topper is your go-to.

“High-quality yet super affordable; I was initially worried it was going to be cheaply made, but not at all — it’s just as nice as the more expensive toppers I’ve owned in the past, if not better,” one reviewer wrote.

Best Price Mattress memory foam mattress topper: $US265.00 $US122.76 [up to 54% off]

