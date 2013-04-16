The Craziest Masters Ever In 21 Unforgettable Images

The 2013 Masters featured a 14-year-old amateur outplaying seasoned pros, bombshell golf WAGs stealing the show, two scoring controversies, a movement to get Tiger Woods to disqualify himself, and a thrilling playoff between two likeable players.



It was wild.

We can’t remember a Masters that had such a strange and enthralling mix and off-course and on-course storylines.

These 21 awesome photos give you a solid impression of how crazy this week was.

