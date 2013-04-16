The Craziest Masters Ever In 21 Unforgettable Images

Tony Manfred
tiger woods misses putt

The 2013 Masters featured a 14-year-old amateur outplaying seasoned pros, bombshell golf WAGs stealing the show, two scoring controversies, a movement to get Tiger Woods to disqualify himself, and a thrilling playoff between two likeable players.

It was wild.

We can’t remember a Masters that had such a strange and enthralling mix and off-course and on-course storylines.

These 21 awesome photos give you a solid impression of how crazy this week was.

Things got weird before the tournament even started

The Par 3 Content was hijacked by golf WAGs, including Dustin Johnson's girlfriend Paulina Gretzky (Wayne's daughter)

The contest turned into a smooch fest when Caroline Wozniacki caddied for boyfriend Rory McIlroy

When the tournament finally started, Lindsey Vonn stole the show while watching Tiger Woods on Thursday

But then the focus shifted back to golf when 14-year-old Tianlang Guan shot an incredible 1-over 73

He looked like he was going to make the cut. But then on Friday, he was hit was a phantom slow play penalty that seemed to kill his chances

Tiger Woods was rolling, and he just needed to get to -7 to send Guan home

But then disaster struck for Tiger

After hitting the ball in the water, Tiger took an illegal drop

The next day, Augusta gave him a 2-stroke penalty, but kept him in the tournament controversially

Tiger's loss was Guan's gain. The 14-year-old won low amateur in one of the most amazing Masters achievements ever

Brandt Snedeker and Angel Cabrera — two likeable guys — led going into the final round

But things quickly turned into a snoozefest. Snedeker fell out of contention

So did Tiger

And other fun guys like Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson fel apart completely

Jason Day looked like he was going to provide some excitement after a chip-in eagle

But he crumbled down the stretch

While everyone else failed, Adam Scott stepped his game up

After sinking a 20-footer on the 18th hole, he unleashed a monstrous high-five and the Masters went to a playoff

On the second playoff hole Cabrera missed his putt by millimeters

But Scott sunk his, concluding a week that involved WAGs, a teen phenom, a bizarre Tiger collapse, two scoring controversies, and a playoff

