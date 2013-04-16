The Craziest Masters Ever In 21 Unforgettable Images

The 2013 Masters featured a 14-year-old amateur outplaying seasoned pros, bombshell golf WAGs stealing the show, two scoring controversies, a movement to get Tiger Woods to disqualify himself, and a thrilling playoff between two likeable players.
It was wild.
We can’t remember a Masters that had such a strange and enthralling mix and off-course and on-course storylines.
These 21 awesome photos give you a solid impression of how crazy this week was.
The Par 3 Content was hijacked by golf WAGs, including Dustin Johnson's girlfriend Paulina Gretzky (Wayne's daughter)
When the tournament finally started, Lindsey Vonn stole the show while watching Tiger Woods on Thursday
He looked like he was going to make the cut. But then on Friday, he was hit was a phantom slow play penalty that seemed to kill his chances
Tiger's loss was Guan's gain. The 14-year-old won low amateur in one of the most amazing Masters achievements ever
After sinking a 20-footer on the 18th hole, he unleashed a monstrous high-five and the Masters went to a playoff
But Scott sunk his, concluding a week that involved WAGs, a teen phenom, a bizarre Tiger collapse, two scoring controversies, and a playoff
