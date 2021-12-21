Search

The 4 best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, according to audiences

Travis Clark
Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore.
  • CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.
  • “No Way Home” joins three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to receive the highest score.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $260 million at the US box office over the weekend, the second biggest opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s already grossed $600 million worldwide.

But the box office isn’t the only sign that audiences love the movie. “No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore, the highest grade a movie can receive. CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

Only three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have received that score. 

It comes off the heels of the lowest-rated MCU movie, “Eternals,” which opened in theaters in November and received a B from audiences.

Here’s how audiences have ranked all 27 MCU movies:

CinemaScore grade: A+
Chris Evans as Captain America in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios
“Avengers” (2012)

“Black Panther” (2018)

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

CinemaScore grade: A
Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
“Iron Man” (2008)

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

“Iron Man 3” (2013)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

“Ant-Man” (2015)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Captain Marvel” (2019)

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)

CinemaScore grade: A-
‘Black Widow.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

“Black Widow” (2021)

CinemaScore grade: B+
Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Marvel Studios
“Thor” (2011)
CinemaScore grade: B
Richard Madden’s Ikaris in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios
“Eternals” (2021)
