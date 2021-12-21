The 4 best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, according to audiences

- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore.
- CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.
- “No Way Home” joins three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to receive the highest score.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $260 million at the US box office over the weekend, the second biggest opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s already grossed $600 million worldwide.
But the box office isn’t the only sign that audiences love the movie. “No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore, the highest grade a movie can receive. CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.
Only three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have received that score.
It comes off the heels of the lowest-rated MCU movie, “Eternals,” which opened in theaters in November and received a B from audiences.
“Black Panther” (2018)
“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)
“Iron Man 2” (2010)
“Iron Man 3” (2013)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
“Ant-Man” (2015)
“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
“Doctor Strange” (2016)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
“Captain Marvel” (2019)
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)
“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
“Black Widow” (2021)