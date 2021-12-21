The 4 best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, according to audiences

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore.

CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

“No Way Home” joins three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to receive the highest score.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $260 million at the US box office over the weekend, the second biggest opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s already grossed $600 million worldwide.

But the box office isn’t the only sign that audiences love the movie. “No Way Home” received an A+ grade from CinemaScore, the highest grade a movie can receive. CinemaScore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

Only three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have received that score.

It comes off the heels of the lowest-rated MCU movie, “Eternals,” which opened in theaters in November and received a B from audiences.

Here’s how audiences have ranked all 27 MCU movies:

CinemaScore grade: A+ Chris Evans as Captain America in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios “Avengers” (2012) “Black Panther” (2018) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) CinemaScore grade: A Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Iron Man” (2008) “Iron Man 2” (2010) “Iron Man 3” (2013) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) “Ant-Man” (2015) “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) “Doctor Strange” (2016) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) “Captain Marvel” (2019) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021) CinemaScore grade: A- ‘Black Widow.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) “Black Widow” (2021) CinemaScore grade: B+ Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Marvel Studios “Thor” (2011) CinemaScore grade: B Richard Madden’s Ikaris in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios “Eternals” (2021)

