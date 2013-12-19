Where To Find The Best Deals On The Country's Most Popular Used Cars

If you’re looking to buy a used car, it’s fair to assume you’re looking to save some money.

To help you do that, iSeeCars.com crunched the numbers for the 10 most popular used models in the U.S., and where you can get the best deal for each.

Want a Honda Accord? Try Buffalo. A nice Camry? The cheapest you’ll find is in Cleveland.

Head to Miami if you want a good deal on a used Malibu, Impala, 3 Series, or Altima.

iSeeCars is a search engine created to improve the used car shopping experience. For this study, it analysed 30 million used car listings, basing its popularity rankings on the number of model units sold as a percentage of those for sale.

So here’s where to find the best deals for the used cars people want most:

And here are the cities you want to avoid when you go shopping:

