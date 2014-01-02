11 Mark Zuckerberg Quotes That Show How He Built The Company That Took Over The World

Regardless of what you think of Facebook, it’s one of the most popular social networking sites in the world.

And regardless of what you think of Mark Zuckerberg, he’s the one who built the company into the behemoth that it is today.

These quotes exemplify how Facebook became so massive and why Zuck was the guy to make it happen.

On his early passion: 'I got my first computer in the 6th grade or so. As soon as I got it, I was interested in finding out how it worked and how the programs worked and then figuring out how to write programs at just deeper and deeper levels within the system.' Source. On Facebook's real founding history: 'I mean, the real story is actually probably pretty boring, right? I mean, we just sat at our computers for six years and coded.' Source. On relevance: 'A squirrel dying in front of your house may be more relevant to your interests right now than people dying in Africa.' Source. On Facebook's purpose: 'The question isn't, 'What do we want to know about people?', It's, 'What do people want to tell about themselves?'' Mark Zuckerberg and friend in Noe Valley Source. On what people are doing on FB: 'They're keeping up with their friends and family, but they're also building an image and identity for themselves, which in a sense is their brand. They're connecting with the audience that they want to connect to. It's almost a disadvantage if you're not on it now.' Source. On growing:'Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough.' Source. On his motivation: 'My goal was never to just create a company. A lot of people misinterpret that, as if I don't care about revenue or profit or any of those things. But what not being 'just' a company means to me is building something that actually makes a really big change in the world.' Source. On why we're social: 'It feels better to be more connected to all these people. You have a richer life.' U.S. President Barack Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. Source. On privacy: 'People have really gotten comfortable not only sharing more information and different kinds, but more openly and with more people -- and that social norm is just something that has evolved over time.' Source. On doubters: 'This is a perverse thing, personally, but I would rather be in the cycle where people are underestimating us. It gives us latitude to go out and make big bets that excite and amaze people.' Source. On Facebook's talented employees: 'People can be really smart or have skills that are directly applicable, but if they don't really believe in it, then they are not going to really work hard.' Source. Want some quotes from another genius founder? Here's why Elon Musk is a total genius>>

