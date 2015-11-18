How to run a marathon in a different country every month of the year

Any avid runner knows how easy it is to get bored with the trails in the neighbourhood.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of marathons around the world, each of which feature beautiful terrain with unique sites along the way.

Blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan created an infographic that rounds up some of the best marathons taking place year-round in amazing places around the world.

From running in the Swiss Alps to traversing the Great Wall of China, here are 27 marathons worth travelling for.

