10 Awesome Marathons To Sign Up For Right Now

Marathon season kicks into high gear in the fall, making right now a good time to start training for the 26.2-mile race you’ve always wanted to run.
But every event is different, and before committing to a race you’ll want to learn about your options, whether you’re an avid runner looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon or just interested in general wellness and a scenic route.
We turned to the experts at FindTheBest to help us narrow down the 10 best marathons in the United States.
FindTheBest ranked the marathons based on data from course certifications, USA Track and Field eligibility, overall championship times and rankings from Active.com, Forbes and Men’s Health.
When: Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014
Size: 20,000 finishers on average
Fee: $150
Established in 1971, the Dallas Marathon begins and ends in downtown Dallas. The route follows the West Dallas Loop over the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, through the Dallas Design District and the historical district along Swiss Avenue. The men's record is 2:12:04 and the women's record is 2:29:55.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e041d69beddf4534bbd0a-1200-706/dallas%20marathon.jpg' alt='Dallas Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, April 27, 2014
Size: 8,228 finishers on average
Fee: $160
The Big Sur International Marathon started in 1986 with a course that traces the Pacific coast and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and ocean. The men's record is 2:16:39 and the women's record is 2:41:45.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e06a9eab8eacd726f6935-900-532/big%20sur%20international%20marathon.jpg' alt='Big Sur International Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014
Size: 4,716 finishers on average
Fee: $US130
The Richmond Marathon, which started in 1978, runs along the residential streets and through wooded parks surrounding the James River on the west side of Richmond, Va. The men's record is 2:14:32 and the women's record is 2:31:25.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e07b66da811c05e75bc19-1200-800/richmond%20marathon.jpg' alt='Richmond Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014
Size: 3,020 finishers on average
Fee: $145
The Baltimore Marathon, started in 2001, is the flagship race of several events in the city known as the Baltimore Running Festival. The marathon's course travels past the Inner Harbor and historic Federal Hill before looping around Lake Montebello in a flat track. The men's record is 2:11:56 and the women's record is 2:29:11.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e0996eab8ea110d6f6925-1200-800/baltimore%20running%20festival.jpg' alt='Baltimore Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014
Size: 23,519 finishers on average
Fee: $92
Established in 1976, the Marine Corps Marathon course varies slightly each year. The route generally starts in Arlington, Va., crosses the George Washington Memorial Parkway, passes the Kennedy Center and the National Mall before ending at the Marine Corps War Memorial just outside the walls of Arlington National Cemetery. The men's record is 2:14:01 and the women's record is 2:37:00.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e0b996bb3f73d2c6a69c8-864-648/580231_10152720701570014_376858416_n.jpg' alt='Marine Corps Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014
Size: 32,000 finishers on average
Fee: $US180
The Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon began in 1967, making it one of the oldest races in the United States. The course runs along the city's main strip on Las Vegas Boulevard and up to the North Las Vegas Airport. The men's record is 2:11:56 and the women's record is 2:29:01.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e0e7f6da8116f7a75bc19-1200-924/las-vegas-marathon.jpg' alt='Las Vegas Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, May 4, 2014
Size: 4,133 finishers on average
Fee: $US105
The Flying Pig Marathon, started in 1999, is a Boston Qualifier race. It's named after pigs because in the 1800s, boats carrying livestock up the Ohio River would dock in Cincinnati to hold sales. The race course runs along neighbourhood streets in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport. The men's record is 2:20:25 and the women's record is 2:34:35.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e0f83eab8ea66186f6925-1200-924/flying-pig-marathon.jpg' alt='Flying Pig Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday Jan. 11, 2015
Size: 13,524 finishers on average
Fee: $US170
Beginning in 1994, the Walt Disney World Marathon winds its way through all four parks. Disney characters and entertainment line the course that concludes with a cool down party in Downtown Disney. The men's record is 2:11:50 and the women's record is 2:31:54.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e10a66da811fd7a75bc21-1200-800/walt%20disney%20world%20marathon.jpg' alt='Walt Disney World Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014
Size: 38,883 finishers on average
Fee: $185
The Chicago Marathon began in 1977. The competition forms one of the six races in the World Marathon Majors. The course starts and finishes in Grant Park after winding its way through downtown Chicago. The men's record is 2:03:45 and the women's record is 2:17:18.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e11de6bb3f721446a69ca-1200-800/chicago%20marathon.jpg' alt='Chicago Marathon' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014
Size: 6,518 finishers on average
Fee: $130
Started in 1972, the Portland Marathon begins in downtown Portland and continues past the river front, over St. John's bridge, through Old Town and various residential neighborhoods. The men's record is 2:17:21 and the women's record is 2:36:39.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531e13a96bb3f785406a69cc-1024-768/portland%20marathon%202.jpg' alt='Portland Marathon 2' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
