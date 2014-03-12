10 Awesome Marathons To Sign Up For Right Now

Marathon season kicks into high gear in the fall, making right now a good time to start training for the 26.2-mile race you’ve always wanted to run.

But every event is different, and before committing to a race you’ll want to learn about your options, whether you’re an avid runner looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon or just interested in general wellness and a scenic route.

We turned to the experts at FindTheBest to help us narrow down the 10 best marathons in the United States.

FindTheBest ranked the marathons based on data from course certifications, USA Track and Field eligibility, overall championship times and rankings from Active.com, Forbes and Men’s Health.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.