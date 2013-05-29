13 Fascinating Maps From The Ultra-Addictive Tumblr MapsOnTheWeb

We recently came across a tumblr called Maps on the Web.

It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Lots of maps. And it’s mesmerizing. Not only are maps fun to look at, they also explain the world.

Here are 13 of our favourites from more recent postings:

1) Countries and the number of cities they have that are larger than the capital

2) The Shape Of Illinois’ 4th Congressional District

 

3) States’ country doppelgangers, by area

4) States’ country doppelgangers by population

5) Counties with more people than all of Wyoming

6) Weird Slovenia-Croatia border that goes through a restaurant.

7) Tiger habitats, 1850 (yellow) versus 2006 (green)

8) Counties with most thunderstorms watches

9) Counties with most tornado watches

10) Tornado probabilities, 1982 – 2011

11) Chicago’s gang territories

12) Austin’s city limits

13) The most famous brand states have produced

