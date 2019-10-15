I tried 4 popular gel and acrylic manicures to find out which one lasts the longest

- Insider’s Caroline Aghajanian visited Nails Paradise in Los Angeles to learn about some of the different nail techniques they offer and picked four of the most popular to try.
- She wore sculptured acrylic nail forms with gel extensions for three weeks, and then a gel manicure with dipping powder for three weeks.
- She determined which nail technique is the best, factoring in the time it takes to paint the nails, cost, overall look, and longevity.
