I tried 4 popular gel and acrylic manicures to find out which one lasts the longest

Caroline Mishelle Aghajanian, Joe Avella
Insider
  • Insider’s Caroline Aghajanian visited Nails Paradise in Los Angeles to learn about some of the different nail techniques they offer and picked four of the most popular to try.
  • She wore sculptured acrylic nail forms with gel extensions for three weeks, and then a gel manicure with dipping powder for three weeks.
  • She determined which nail technique is the best, factoring in the time it takes to paint the nails, cost, overall look, and longevity.

  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.