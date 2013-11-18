Here's The Movie That Nearly Beat Out 'Thor 2' At The Box Office This Weekend

Nobody saw this coming.

“Thor: The Dark World” may have commanded the box office for a second week in a row; however, it came really close to being knocked from the top spot by a film no one expected to perform so well.

“The Best Man Holiday” surprised everyone making a huge $US30 million opening weekend. Friday, it actually made more money than the “Thor” sequel.

“Thor: The Dark World” ended the weekend with $US38.5 million.

The romantic comedy following a group of friends reuniting after a number of years has a lot of star power from Taye Diggs (“Private Practice”), Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, and Terrence Howard, but was predicted to make $20 million at the most upon debut.

The Malcolm D. Lee directed film cost an estimated $US17 million to produce.

One factor that could have played into the film performing better than expected is that the movie is a sequel. 14 years after the original, “The Best Man,” many of the stars including Diggs, Howard, Chestnut, all reprise the roles that helped launch many of their careers.

That film made a total of $US34 million worldwide,

Earlier this week, Howard appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens” with Andy Cohen revealing why he didn’t appear in the second instalment of “Iron Man.” The actor claimed the film’s star Robert Downey Jr. pushed him out of the film, taking his paycheck. The media attention of the story could have helped boost interest in the film.

It goes without saying that “Thor 2” vs. “The Best Man Holiday” was the unlikeliest of box-office showdowns. Originally, Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” was expected to release this weekend. That film has been pushed back now until December 25.

