The 5 Best Majors For A High-Paying Job

While there is no guarantee that any major will get you employed, the health industry is the best bet for students looking for a job that pays well right after graduation.

By combining unemployment and starting salary statistics, we found the best and worst industries for students who want to get hired quickly and make a lot of money right off the bat. Ranking was determined by finding the combined percentage deviation off of both data sets’ most desirable point — low unemployment and high salary.

Here are the top 5 fields for college students looking for a high-paying job after graduation:

#5 — Agriculture and Natural Resources

Relatively strong unemployment and starting salary numbers make agriculture and natural resources an above average choice.

Unemployment: 6.1%

Starting Salary: $US33,000

Majors Include: Animal Sciences, Plant Sciences, Natural Resources Management

#4 — Education

Armed with an education degree, the student becomes the teacher — and with low unemployment, likely soon.

Unemployment: 5.7%

Starting Salary: $US33,000

Majors Include: General Education, Elementary Education, Arts and Music Education

#3 — Recreation

Although recreation students won’t make the most money coming out of school, the low unemployment will make for an easy transition to the working world.

Unemployment: 5.2%

Starting Salary: $29,000

Majors Include: Physical Fitness, Parks and Recreation

#2 — Engineering

By far the highest starting salary of any field, engineering majors may have a little trouble finding a job, but the money more than makes up for it.

Unemployment: 7.4%

Starting Salary: $US54,000

Majors Include: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering

#1 — Health

While not the field with the highest salary or the lowest unemployment, the health industry gives recent graduates the best chance to get hired and paid well.

Unemployment: 6.1%

Starting Salary: $US43,000

Majors Include: Medical and Health Services, Nursing, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration

VOTE BELOW: What Are The Best Colleges In America?

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey , the world's leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.