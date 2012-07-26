The First 12 Mac Apps You Should Download For Mountain Lion

Photo: flickr/john.karakatsanis
So you’ve successfully installed OS X Mountain Lion. Congratulations.Now what?
We’d suggest starting by installing some more cool apps that will help make your computer more functional than ever before.
Here’s our rundown of the first 12 apps you should install after upgrading to Mountain Lion.
If you want to turn all those .zip files into something useful, you'll need a compression utility like The Unarchiver.
Price: free
Everyone's favourite social network has a sharp and low-weight app that runs beautifully on the Mac.
Price: free
Mint is one of the go-to names for money management software. Its QuickView program gives you an 'up-to-date snapshot' of your finances so you always know what kind of shape your bank account's in.
Price: free
An alternative to VLC Media Player, MPlayerX plays nearly any file format you can throw at it and it's readily available in the Mac App Store.
Price: free
Need a hand getting organised and keeping track of lists and ideas? Evernote's app lets you save text and pictures to the cloud, then sync them across devices.
Price: free
Easily our favourite word processing app, iA Writer is a barebones text editor that fills the screen to block out all distractions while you type away.
Price: $4.99
The classic crime-filled video game is here for your Mac. Go ahead and play -- better to get it out in a fake world than in the real one.
Price: $14.99
The description from the App Store sums it up perfectly:
'Caffeine is a tiny program that puts an icon in the right side of your menu bar. Click it to prevent your Mac from automatically going to sleep, dimming the screen or starting screen savers. Click it again to go back.'
Price: free
Your weather report doesn't have to have those goofy icons with smiling suns wearing sunglasses. Weather HD offers crisp graphics, accurate reports, and the ability to store several locations to be checked whenever you want.
Price: $3.99
Reeder is the top-rated RSS newsreader available for Mac. Stay up to date with all your favourite sites with nothing more than a few clicks.
Price: $4.99
Skitch is an awesome lightweight image editor that's perfect for simple operations like resizing and adding text to pictures.
Price: free
