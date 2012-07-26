The First 12 Mac Apps You Should Download For Mountain Lion

Photo: flickr/john.karakatsanis

So you’ve successfully installed OS X Mountain Lion. Congratulations.Now what?



We’d suggest starting by installing some more cool apps that will help make your computer more functional than ever before.

Here’s our rundown of the first 12 apps you should install after upgrading to Mountain Lion.

The Unarchiver If you want to turn all those .zip files into something useful, you'll need a compression utility like The Unarchiver. Price: free Twitter Everyone's favourite social network has a sharp and low-weight app that runs beautifully on the Mac. Price: free Mint QuickView Mint is one of the go-to names for money management software. Its QuickView program gives you an 'up-to-date snapshot' of your finances so you always know what kind of shape your bank account's in. Price: free MPlayerX An alternative to VLC Media Player, MPlayerX plays nearly any file format you can throw at it and it's readily available in the Mac App Store. Price: free Evernote Need a hand getting organised and keeping track of lists and ideas? Evernote's app lets you save text and pictures to the cloud, then sync them across devices. Price: free iA Writer Easily our favourite word processing app, iA Writer is a barebones text editor that fills the screen to block out all distractions while you type away. Price: $4.99 Sparrow The mail app so good that Google acquired it! It's the best way to check Gmail on the desktop. Price: free (ad-supported) or $10 (no ads) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The classic crime-filled video game is here for your Mac. Go ahead and play -- better to get it out in a fake world than in the real one. Price: $14.99 Caffeine The description from the App Store sums it up perfectly: 'Caffeine is a tiny program that puts an icon in the right side of your menu bar. Click it to prevent your Mac from automatically going to sleep, dimming the screen or starting screen savers. Click it again to go back.' Price: free Weather HD Your weather report doesn't have to have those goofy icons with smiling suns wearing sunglasses. Weather HD offers crisp graphics, accurate reports, and the ability to store several locations to be checked whenever you want. Price: $3.99 Reeder Reeder is the top-rated RSS newsreader available for Mac. Stay up to date with all your favourite sites with nothing more than a few clicks. Price: $4.99 Skitch Skitch is an awesome lightweight image editor that's perfect for simple operations like resizing and adding text to pictures. Price: free Which celebrities prefer Android to iPhone? Click here to find out >

