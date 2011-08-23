The First 10 Apps You Must Download For Your New Mac

Photo: OnLive
Maybe you’re new to the Apple world and need a leg up on how to get started.Or maybe you’re a Mac veteran who’s been out of play for a little bit.
Either way, here are 10 awesome apps to install to get your new Mac ready for business.
And every single one of them is free!
If you want a browser built for speed, we recommend Chrome. If you want a robust and extensible browser for tackling a number of different tasks, go for Firefox.
We love Transmission -- it's a lightweight BitTorrent client that still packs plenty of functionality. Use it for all your filesharing needs.
If you're a media freak, you need VLC. We've used it for many years and it's been able to play any media file we throw at it regardless of codec or container. And it's free!
Lots of the software on your Mac has hidden preference and data files. It's not enough to simply throw an application in the Trash and delete it -- you need a way to locate these hidden files.
App Zapper is the way to do it. It will find the files in question and automatically put them in the Trash.
(Your first five uninstalls with App Zapper are free -- after that, you do need to pay to unlock its full functionality.)
We love TweetDeck for the number of functions it has built into a slick interface. If you'd rather check out another client, there's also Twitter for Mac.
The Unarchiver is an awesome utility for unzipping and decompressing any number of files that come your way. Wherever your Mac's own decompression utility falls short, The Unarchiver is there to pick up the slack.
NeoOffice is an awesome and free replacement for Microsoft Office. It's open source, so it's still in development -- as new improvements comes out, you can download them for free.
Skype is an awesome way to stay in touch with friends and family around the world. You can call client to client for free and from client to phone for very cheaply.
With a little help from MenuMeters, you can keep a better eye on what's going on with your computer. It will display a little readout of information like data transfer, CPU usage, and RAM usage in your menu to the left of your clock.
