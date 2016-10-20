The ultimate dream hotels for honeymoons

If you’re not going to splurge on your honeymoon, when will you ever?
With that in mind, boutique hotel curator Tablet Hotels created a list of some of the most beautiful, luxurious properties around the world — those perfect for some romance and relaxation.
From a villa in Rome to a waterfront suite in Zanzibar, here are 10 hotels made for honeymooning.
If seclusion is what you're looking for, Essque Zalu is the place. Suites and villas have their own private plunge pools, and the hotel itself sits right on the northeast shore of the small village of Nungwi, which is home to some of the world's best beaches.
Villa Spalletti Trivelli is just what it sounds like -- an impressive Italian villa that will make you forget you're staying in the bustling city of Rome. Explore the palace gardens, admire the antique furniture, or enjoy afternoon tea in the elegant drawing room.
Las Ventanas has pretty much everything you could want on a beach vacation: rooms with fireplaces, Jacuzzis, and outdoor tubs and showers, a holistic spa, and a huge freshwater infinity edge pool. Be sure to look up at night -- the stars are breathtaking here.
This Napa Valley resort boasts personal cottages covered in hardwood, which feature both indoor and outdoor bathrooms. There's a stunning bathhouse, as well as an outdoor fitness center, lap pool, and spa.
Located just under an hour by boat from the Malé airport, Vivanta by Taj - Coral Reef is truly an island escape. There is no town to explore, just your private villa with a ladder that leads directly into the water or onto the beach.
Dar Darma features only six rooms, but those rooms -- as well as the rest of the hotel -- are works of art. Guests will feel like they have travelled back in time thanks to the opulent design, and they will enjoy traditional Moroccan meals as well as a roof terrace with a great view and plunge pool.
Located inland from Bali's beaches, the Alila Resort sits on the banks of the Ayung River nestled within lush greenery and volcanic hills. Swim the gorgeous infinity pool, explore the in-house art gallery, or relax at the spa.
This 10-suite boutique hotel is just a short walk from Florence's iconic Ponte Vecchio. The building -- which has its own library -- dates back to the 16th century, and the spacious suites inside blend traditional, period architecture with contemporary art, making for a compelling stay.
With its open-air architecture, beautiful gardens, and yoga classes, the Harmony Hotel attracts both eco-tourists and surfers. There's a walkway that leads directly to Playa Guiones, and each room has its own private deck equipped with a hammock and outdoor shower.
Sitting at the foothills of the Tennessee Smokies, Blackberry Farms is American hospitality at its finest. There are 4,200 acres of land on which you can horseback ride, play tennis, or fish, but the best part is the award-winning food -- prepare yourself for some indulging.
