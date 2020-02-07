The 15 best luxury hotels in Europe that every traveller should visit in 2020

Courtesy The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of five Italy hotels to make US News & World Report’s 2020 top 15 luxury hotels in Europe.

US News & World Report has released its 10th annual hotel rankings, which evaluate over 30,000 luxury hotels across the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

US News & World Report defines “luxury” hotels in Europe as those that consistently have a 4-star rating or above and a minimum of 20 rooms.

Of the top 15 luxury hotels in Europe, only two were located outside of Paris, London, and Italy.

For the second year in a row, La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa took the No. 1 spot.

Looking for a luxurious stay on your next trip to Europe? According to the US News & World Report’s latest hotel rankings, you should consider Paris, London, or Italy.

For its 10th annual best hotels report released this week, US News surveyed over 30,000 luxury hotels across the US, Canada, Mexico Europe, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

US News defines“luxury” hotels in Europe as those that consistently receive a 4-star “hotel class” rating or above and only ranks those that have a minimum of 20 rooms. To calculate this year’s rankings, US News created a point system for hotels factoring in awards and recommendations from the travel industry, class ratings, and TripAdvisor guest ratings.

This year’s 15 best luxury hotels in Europe range from 19th-century manor house in a UNESCO World Heritage wine region to one of Salvador Dalí’s Paris haunts and are, across the board, lavish. Four hotels are located in Paris, four in London, and five in Italy. The remaining two hotels are located in downtown Budapest and in Portugal.

The opulent La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa took the top spot for the second year in a row, but none of the rest of 2019’s top 5 hotels made it into 2020’s top 15.

Here, in ascending order of ranking, are the top 15 luxury hotels in Europe to visit in 2020:

*Except where noted, starting rates are based on nightly rates for the weekend night of March 7-8, 2020, according to US News & World Report list’s rate aggregator.

15. Il San Pietro di Positano

Courtesy Il San Pietro di Positano View from the terrace.

Location: Positano, Italy

In a nutshell: A 57-room hotel with sweeping views of the Amalfi Coast; a private beach, pool, and yacht; cooking classes; and a Michelin-starred restaurant

Starting rate: $US495 per night*Based on April 4-5, 2020availability

14. Le Meurice

Courtesy Dorchester Collection View of Le Meurice Alain Ducasse restaurant.

Location: Paris, France

In a nutshell: An opulent 19th-century, 160-room hotel near the Louvre with a Michelin-starred restaurant and views of the Jardin des Tuileries. Salvador Dalí was a frequent guest.

Starting rate: $US662 per night

13. Le Bristol Paris

Courtesy Leading Hotels of the World View of the Suite Royale.

Location: Paris, France

In a nutshell: A 190-room, early-20th-century hotel north of the Champs-Élysées with pastel-hued rooms, an on-site spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant

Starting rate: $US1,104 per night

12. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Courtesy Four Seasons

Location: Florence, Italy

In a nutshell: A 116-room near Florence’s Galleria dell’Academia with a Michelin-star restaurant, spa, garden views, and e-bikes for rent

Starting rate: $US713 per night

11. The Peninsula Paris

Courtesy Peninsula Hotels View from the L’Oiseau Blanc Terrace.

Location: Paris, France

In a nutshell: A 200-room hotel in an historic 19th-century building (the Paris Peace Accords were signed here) near the Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe featuring traditional Parisian design details like white crown moldings and marble bathrooms

Starting rate: $US1,025 per night



10. Six Senses Douro Valley

Tania Araujo / Six Senses

Location: Douro Valley, Portugal (UNESCO World Heritage site)

In a nutshell: A 19th-century, 57-room manor house in Portugal’s vineyard-laden Douro Valley with a wine library and multi-day spa treatment plans

Starting rate: $US521 per night

Source:US News & World Report; Six Senses Douro Valley

9. The Milestone Hotel & Residences

© The Red Carnation Hotel Collection Afternoon tea in the Park Lounge.

Location: London, England

In a nutshell: A 62-room hotel near Kensington Palace that once was home to barons and ambassadors; offers candle turndown service and family-friendly afternoon tea

Starting rate: $US355 per night



8. Hotel 41

DookPhoto.com / Hotel 41 Hotel 41 lounge.

Location: London, England

In a nutshell: A 30-room hotel near Buckingham Palace with a sophisticated, wood-paneled lobby, around-the-clock room service, afternoon tea, and a two-to-one staff-to-guest ratio

Starting rate: $US465 per night



7. J.K. Place Firenze

Courtesy Leading Hotels of the World Terrace view.

Location: Florence, Italy

In a nutshell: A 20-room boutique hotel on Florence’s Piazza Santa Maria Novella with views of the Duomo cathedral that is as popular with tourists as it is with locals

Starting rate: $US412 per night

Source:US News & World Report; J.K. Place Firenze

6. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Courtesy Four Seasons View from the Royal Suite.

Location: Budapest, Hungary

In a nutshell: A 179-room facing the Chain Bridge on the Danube River with Art Deco-styled rooms, an infinity pool, on-site personal trainers, and around-the-clock room service

Starting rate: $US375 per night

Source:US News & World Report; Four Seasons

5. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice

Courtesy The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice View of the Hemingway Presidential Suite.

Location: Venice, Italy

In a nutshell: An 82-room iconic hotel along Venice’s Grand Canal with Murano glass chandeliers, 15th-century terrazzo floors, and an on-site epicurean school; famous past guests include Ernest Hemingway and Peggy Guggenheim

Starting rate: $US639 per night



4. Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Courtesy Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Location: Tremezzina, Como, Italy

In a nutshell: A 92-room, early 20th-century hotel on the shores of Lake Como with an old-world feel, impeccably manicured park, private beach, and two pools

Starting rate: $US560 per night*Based on March 14-15, 2020availability



3. The Connaught

Courtesy Maybourne Hotel Group View of the Princess Lodge.

Location: London, England

In a nutshell: A 121-room hotel near Hyde Park that dates back to the 19th century and features a refined-neutral aesthetic, around-the-clock access to personal butlers, afternoon tea, and a Michelin-starred restaurant

Starting rate: $US619 per night



2. The Lanesborough

Courtesy Leading Hotels of the World The Celeste Restaurant at the Lanesborough.

Location: London, England

In a nutshell: A 93-room hotel near Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park featuring Regency-period interiors, British-inspired artwork, around-the-clock butler service, traditional afternoon tea, and a renowned Michelin-starred restaurant

Starting rate: $US656 per night



1. La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa

Courtesy Leading Hotels of the World La Pagode de Cos Restaurant.

Location: Paris, France

In a nutshell: A richly decorated hotel located in a 19th-century palace near the Champs-Élysées with 40 rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and private butlers

Starting rate: $US903 per night



