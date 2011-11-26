Wall Street's 10 favourite Lunch Spots

Photo: Alex E. Poimos via Flickr

Lunch might be the best part of the work day. It breaks up the monotonous routine and if you’re lucky, lets you escape the confines of your office.If you’re not so lucky, you can always order delivery.



Our friends at Seamless dug into their data and helped us figure out the most popular lunch spots in the Financial District, based on the number of lunchtime orders placed by corporate accounts.

Deli, sandwiches, soups, and salads were the most popular lunch orders, while sushi, Indian, and Thai food were the top choices for dinner, Seamless found.

Industries also have personal preferences, according to Seamless, which found that investment bankers order more sushi and hedge funds order more deli food.

Want to see what Wall Street likes to eat for lunch?

#10 A1 Sushi Cafe 164 Pearl Street Top orders: Edamame -- $3.95

Gyoza -- $3.95

Shumai -- $3.95 'Love the lunch specials at this place and the quality is great for the price. Customer service is another story however. I had my food delivered to my office, but couldn't get downstairs to the delivery guy right away because I received a phone call from a client. I went downstairs and first thing I did was apologise for keeping him waiting. First thing he did was scream at me in the middle of the lobby for all to see. Everyone stopped what they were doing to watch! So embarrassing! I will never order from this place again, even if the food was free!' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #9 Taz Cafe 84 Williams Street Top orders: 2 Eggs, Bacon, and Cheese on a Roll -- $3.95

3 Egg Whites, Low-Fat Swiss, Turkey Bacon Wrap -- $4.50

Style A Omelette -- $5.95 'I usually order a grilled american cheese on 7 grain bread with hash browns and an iced coffee. They always get it right and deliver quickly.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #8 Leo's Bagels 3 Hanover Square Top orders: Broker's Dozen Bagels -- $12.00

Hebrew National Salami Sandwich -- $5.75

Homemade Roast Turkey Sandwich -- $7.25 'Good bagel sandwiches but why does it take them so long to deliver (well over an hour sometimes)? It is a bagel sandwich that takes maybe two minutes to put together and I live just a few minutes away...' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #7 Hale & Hearty Soups (Maiden Lane) 110 Maiden Lane Top orders: Everyday Soup and Half Sandwich -- $6.89

Everyday Soup and Salad Combo -- $6.89

Chicken Caesar Salad -- $6.89 'Great soup. However, they don't deliver within the timeframe that they give - ever,' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #6 Just Salad (Maiden Lane) 98 Maiden Lane Top orders: Fall Superfood Salad -- $8.75

Design Your Own Salad -- $7.65

California Salad -- $9.10 'this had always been my go-to place for a salad. Unfortunately the lettuce is recently sadly inconsistent. Nothing ruins a salad better than a wilted and dry greens base. I am hoping that Just Salad turns an eye to their greens and staff who chooses to use this stuff, and makes sure they are not creating salad out of mediocre greens. They used to be so good.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #5 Fresco on the Go (Pearl Street) 114 Pearl Street Top orders: Create Your Own Salad -- $8.25

Create Your Own Pasta with Meat Topping -- $8.95 'Long wait time, cancelled order - made up for w/ great customer service and a free lunch on the next order. Very friendly and helpful' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #4 Muscle Maker Grill 10 Murray Street Top orders: Texas Chicken Nuggets -- $5.73

Honey BBQ Nuggets -- $5.73

MMG Signature Wrap -- $8.79 'I just can't get over the delivery charge and am not sure I'd order again from a place that charges for it when 99% of restaurants in NYC don't. My Rocky Balboa was packed with meat, though, and I like that they offer a vegetable side that isn't just potatoes.' -- Seamless reviewer. Source: Seamless #3 Champs Gourmet Deli 30 Broad Street Top orders: 2 Eggs in a Platter -- $4.00

Mesclun and Individual Plain Turkey Sandwich -- $7.75

Boars Head Maple Glazed Honey Turkey Sandwich -- $6.00 'All of the food was delicious and the service was great! Definitely a fantastic lunch choice. Try the spinach dip!' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #2 Lenny's 108 John Street Top orders: LG Chicken Noodle Soup -- $4.00

Turkey Sandwich -- $6.00

Cracked Pepper Turkey Sandwich -- $6.00 'It is not worth ordering delivery from for the Lenny's on John Street. Delivery usually takes more than twice the estimated delivery time, and they routinely screw up the order. It's happened several times to me, and when I've called to complain, the person who answers clearly could care less.' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless #1 Chop't Creative Salad Co. 80 Pine Street Top orders: Customer Craft Salad -- $6.99 before noon

Santa Fe Salad -- $8.39

Mexican Caesar Salad -- No price given 'They are quick and the food is fresh, but this just isn't the best salad that I have ever had. Perhaps I chose the wrong toppings, but I'm not crazy about the small fine grinded portions. I will give it props for being a much healthier alternative to all the other places out there,' -- Seamless reviewer Source: Seamless Working late? The 10 Restaurants Wall Streeters Love When They're Stuck At Their Desks For Dinner >

